NBA Rumors: Execs Believe Knicks Are 'Hoarding' Draft Picks for 'Megastar' Trade

The New York Knicks have a stockpile of eight first-round draft picks, and the team is reportedly being patient with how those picks will be used to bolster the roster.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Wednesday that executives around the NBA believe the Knicks are "kind of hoarding those first-round picks just waiting for that next megastar to become available" in a potential trade.

The Knicks made three trades during the 2022 draft to secure three future first-round picks and create $18 million in cap space. New York chose not to use its draft capital to pull the trigger on a trade for three-time All-Star Donovan Mitchell, who wound up being sent from the Utah Jazz to the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for three players, three first-round picks and two pick swaps.

"For whatever reason, they did not believe that Donovan Mitchell was a guy they wanted to go fully, fully all-in on. ... You choose that you'd rather keep all the picks and all the flexibility," Charania said. "And you have to give [team president] Leon Rose credit for this: They've built up those assets necessary to when whoever that megastar is [available], they'll be right there for him."

Exercising patience isn't something the Knicks have been known for historically, as there have been instances in which the franchise sacrificed future assets in exchange for minimal immediate gain. While the regime under Rose and general manager Scott Perry should be commended for not falling into that trend, the New York fanbase has been starved for a superstar player since Carmelo Anthony was traded in 2017.

Through the early part of the 2022-23 season, the Knicks are a middling team with a 5-5 record. Julius Randle leads the team with 20.1 points and 8.9 rebounds, while prized free-agent signing Jalen Brunson is averaging 19.7 points and a team-high 7.3 assists.

The Knicks will look to get above .500 when they visit the Brooklyn Nets (4-7) on Wednesday night.