WWE Rumors on Theory's Failed Cash-In and WarGames Plans; Logan Paul Injury Update

WWE Reportedly Tried to Keep Theory's Cash-In a Surprise

Austin Theory cashing in his Money in the Bank contract on Monday night's episode of Raw was reportedly kept under wraps by WWE going into the show.

According to Fightful Select (h/t WrestlingInc's Fernando Quiles Jr.), Theory's cash-in was not listed on internal documents, making it the only thing that occurred on Raw that wasn't on the run sheet.

Theory's cash-in was indeed shocking since he used his contract on Seth Rollins' United States Championship rather than Roman Reigns' undisputed Universal Championship, marking the first time Money in the Bank wasn't used on a world title.

On top of that, Theory lost after Bobby Lashley interfered in the match, making him one of just a handful of Superstars to cash in the briefcase and lose.

Theory won Money in the Bank when Vince McMahon was head of WWE creative, and it was clear that he was on the fast track to becoming a top star and future world champion.

There were questions regarding whether Theory's standing would change when McMahon retired and Triple H took over as head of creative in July, and that does seem to be the case.

Triple H was chiefly responsible for signing Theory and building him up in NXT, though, which could mean The Game still sees big things for him in the future.

For now, the unsuccessful cash-in on the United States Championship means he will essentially have to be rebuilt from the ground up.

Major Spots Planned for Survivor Series WarGames?

Performers are reportedly expected to pull off some wild spots in the men's and women's WarGames matches at Survivor Series WarGames this month.

According to Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Sunil Joseph of Ringside News), there is likely to be some "craziness" in the WarGames matches so WWE can use the footage for promotion of future WarGames matches and premium live events.

Alvarez noted that WWE's desire for that type of footage stems from the fact that many of the Superstars who took part in WarGames matches in NXT are no longer with the company.

Undisputed Era competed in four of the five men's WarGames matches in NXT, and the only member of that group still under contract with WWE is Roderick Strong.

Other NXT WarGames participants gone from WWE include AOP, Sanity, Keith Lee, Oney Lorcan, Danny Burch, Tegan Nox, Toni Storm and Ember Moon.

Every wrestler from both WarGames matches at last year's event is still with WWE, however.

Regardless of any need for footage, WarGames matches are conducive to huge spots and memorable moments, and there is little doubt that the men's and women's WarGames matches at Survivor Series will have all of that in spades.

The women's match will pit Damage CTRL, Nikki Cross and a partner to be named against Bianca Belair, Asuka and Alexa Bliss and two unknown teammates. No announcements have been made on the men's WarGames match, but it figures to feature The Bloodline on one side.

Bringing WarGames to the main roster was one of Triple H's first major announcements after becoming head of creative, so he will likely do everything in his power to ensure it succeeds.

Paul Already Rehabbing Knee Injury

Just days after suffering a knee injury at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, Logan Paul is already on the road to recovery.

According to Subhojeet Mukherjee of Ringside News, Paul posted video of himself rehabbing at Sports Rehab LA in Encino, California, on his Instagram story.

Last week Saturday, Paul competed in the main event of Crown Jewel, falling to undisputed WWE universal champion Roman Reigns in a match that was widely praised.

After the match, Paul announced that he suffered a torn meniscus and MCL, as well as a potentially torn ACL.

If Paul did indeed tear multiple knee ligaments, including his ACL, it is likely that he will miss at least six months, and perhaps even as much as a year depending on how his recovery goes.

Paul is a part-time wrestler, so he may not have been scheduled for many matches during that time, but it seems likely that he would have been part of WrestleMania.

That almost certainly won't be possible if Paul tore his ACL, meaning WWE could be without some major star power.

Wrestling fans were seemingly hesitant to embrace Paul at first, but given how well he has performed in just three career matches, fans seem to be coming around.

The Crown Jewel match established Paul as a threat near the top of the card, and he is likely to be involved in something huge whenever he returns from injury.

