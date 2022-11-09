3 Cowboys Players Earning Contract Extensions in 2022

1 of 3

AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth

Tony Pollard has a case to be the most underpaid player in the NFL.

The Memphis product is in the final year of his rookie contract and in line for a major pay increase this offseason.

Pollard has been better than Ezekiel Elliott in quite a few instances for the Cowboys and proved he could be the team's top tailback in his three-touchdown performance against the Chicago Bears in Week 8.

Pollard comes into Week 10 with the team lead in rushing yards and ground touchdowns. He is also the team's fifth-best receiver.

The Cowboys set a dangerous precedent for themselves when they signed Elliott to a six-year, $90 million deal that could keep him in Dallas until 2026.

Dallas could make the bold decision to re-sign Pollard to a large contract and look to trade Elliott in the offseason. That would be the sensible move because the former has proved he can be the top guy in the backfield on a number of occasions.

Jerry Jones may not sign off on an Elliott trade, but we do know he has no problem signing running backs to large deals, and that may help Pollard's case of staying in Texas.

Dallas will have to fight off numerous suitors for his signature, but just because it has Elliott under contract does not mean it is out of the Pollard sweepstakes.