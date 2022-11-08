Clayton Kershaw Rumors: Rangers Among Options for Dodgers Free Agent

Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Veteran starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw has been a staple of the Los Angeles Dodgers rotation since he made his MLB debut in 2008, but it appears there's a chance he's in a new uniform for the 2023 season.

Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported Tuesday that the Texas Rangers are "among the options" for Kershaw, who is a free agent this offseason.

The 34-year-old could be nearing the end of his Hall of Fame-worthy career. After the Dodgers fell to the San Diego Padres in the National League Division Series last month, Kershaw said he was leaning toward returning in 2023 but didn't rule out the possibility of retirement.

A Dallas native, Kershaw lives in Texas during the offseason. The prospect of playing near home could be appealing at this stage in his career. Morosi also noted Kershaw has a strong relationship with Rangers general manager Chris Young, who is a former MLB starting pitcher.

Joining the Rangers would also reunite Kershaw with former Dodgers teammate Corey Seager, who signed with Texas last offseason. They would play under former San Francisco Giants manager Bruce Bochy, who was hired by the Rangers to replace interim manager Tony Beasley after Chris Woodward was fired in August.

Kershaw is one of the best pitchers ever to take the mound for the Dodgers. The nine-time All-Star helped lead them to a World Series championship in 2020. He's a three-time National League Cy Young Award winner and was named NL MVP in 2014, when he became the first pitcher to win the award since 1968.

Morosi pointed out that the opportunity to remain a lifelong member of the Dodgers could be appealing to Kershaw. However, he still called it a "two-team conversation," affirming that the Rangers have a chance to land the legendary lefty.