MLB Trade Rumors: Marlins' Pablo López Available; Linked to Yankees at 2022 Deadline

John Fisher/Getty Images

Miami Marlins right-hander Pablo López is available in trade discussions this offseason, per MLB Network's Jon Heyman.

Miami nearly dealt López to the New York Yankees at the Aug. 2 trade deadline for a package that included Gleyber Torres, according to Heyman. It's unclear if the Pinstripes have reengaged the Marlins in negotiations.

López has spent his entire five-year career with the Marlins and put together an impressive 2022 campaign, finishing 10-10 with a 3.75 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 174 strikeouts in 180 innings across 32 starts.

The 26-year-old has been consistent over his career. He has started 94 games since 2018, posting a 3.94 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 489 strikeouts across 510 innings.

In addition, López is under team control through 2024 with two seasons of arbitration eligibility before becoming an unrestricted free agent in 2025. With his consistent play and the term on his contract, he is a prime trade candidate this winter.

The Marlins desperately need hitters after batting .230 in 2022, tied for the third-lowest average in baseball. Only the Pittsburgh Pirates and Oakland Athletics were worse.

With a rotation that includes Sandy Alcantara, Trevor Rogers, Jesús Luzardo, Edward Cabrera and Braxton Garrett, the Fish can afford to lose López in order to acquire a bat to put alongside Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Bryan De La Cruz.

The Marlins had a rough 2022 campaign that saw them miss the playoffs for the 18th time in 19 seasons after finishing 69-93, fourth in the NL East. Bringing in at least one more hitter should be a priority.

However, it's unclear who the club might target.

Some good hitters are available on the free-agent market, including Anthony Rizzo, Josh Bell, Jean Segura and Xander Bogaerts. It remains to be seen whether Miami, which had a $96.3 million payroll in 2022—the fifth-lowest in baseball—would be willing to spend the kind of money it would take to bring in a marquee hitter.