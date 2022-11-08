Micah Parsons Recruiting Odell Beckham Jr. to Cowboys: 'Let's Do This S--t'

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons is doing his part to recruit free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to the team.

The linebacker tagged Beckham in a tweet:

Earlier in the day, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said on 105.3 The Fan the team's trademark star "could look pretty good" on Beckham.

"We know that we should be aware that he’s coming off this injury," Jones said in reference to the wideout's torn ACL. "But he showed [his ability to return from injury] and do it well last year."

Speaking with Complex, the three-time Pro Bowler included Dallas in his theoretical list of suitors:

No NFL team moves the needle like the Cowboys. At $8 billion, Forbes' Mike Ozanian and Justin Teitelbaum valued them as the richest sports franchise in the world.

The opportunity to be a part of the team that finally ends Dallas' 26-year Super Bowl drought is tantalizing, and the team's 6-2 start is evidence of its contender credentials.

Beckham would also be entering a situation where he's needed but not required to immediately become the No. 1 option in the passing game.

CeeDee Lamb hasn't inserted himself into the elite tier (42 receptions for 556 yards and three touchdowns) but is clearly the top target in Dallas' passing game. Much like he benefited from the attention paid to Cooper Kupp on the Los Angeles Rams, Beckham could fall behind Lamb in the offensive hierarchy while still getting plenty of looks from Dak Prescott.

Beckham signing with the Cowboys isn't a fait accompli, and even if he does, nobody knows how he'll look after a second torn ACL in two years until he's on the field. The 30-year-old might not be the same player again.

Signing with Dallas is at least a move that would make sense for both parties.