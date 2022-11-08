Yankees Reportedly Expected to Give Anthony Rizzo $19.7M Qualifying Offer

AP Photo/Seth Wenig

The New York Yankees are expected to give Anthony Rizzo a $19.65 million qualifying offer, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

The first baseman will have until 4 p.m. ET Nov. 15 to accept the offer, which would keep him with the Yankees on a one-year deal, or decline it and become a free agent. If he declines, New York would receive compensation in the draft.

Rizzo appeared in 130 games for the Yankees last season, totaling a career-high-tying 32 home runs and 75 RBI with a .224 batting average and .817 OPS.

The veteran was especially valuable in the playoffs, hitting .276 with a .432 on-base percentage in nine games, adding two home runs and eight RBI. He was one of just two Yankees, along with Harrison Bader, to hit a home run as they were swept in the American League Championship Series by the Houston Astros.

Rizzo spent the majority of his 12-year career with the Chicago Cubs, totaling three All-Star selections, four Gold Glove Awards and a World Series title in nine-plus seasons before he joined the Yankees in a midseason trade in 2021. He signed a two-year, $32 million extension with New York, but the second year featured a player option and he declined it.

The 33-year-old is an important piece for the Yankees to retain, especially with slugger Aaron Judge also in free agency. Giancarlo Stanton and Gleyber Torres were the only other players to hit more than 15 home runs last season.

DJ LeMahieu could play first base if Rizzo leaves, but there would be a significant drop-off in offensive power to the lineup.