Yankees Rumors: Japanese Star Masataka Yoshida Interests NY If Posted for Free Agency

AP Photo/Matt Slocum

The New York Yankees are likely to enter the race for Japanese star Masataka Yoshida if he's posted by the Orix Buffaloes, according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi.

Yoshida had 21 home runs, 88 RBI and a .335/.447/.561 slash line in 119 games this season.

Buffaloes general manager Junichi Fukura acknowledged Yoshida could be posted this offseason and that discussions will be held about his future.

"These are going to happen in the coming days,” he said, per the Japan Times. “I understand how he feels, but we also need to talk about the club."

For the Yankees, no question looms larger this offseason than the future of Aaron Judge. The presumptive American League MVP is the most prized free agent on the market.

The Bronx Bombers' interest in Yoshida probably doesn't reflect the organization's belief in whether its best player will be back. The 29-year-old isn't at Judge's level, and the outfielder would address some areas of need even if Judge returns.

FanGraphs projects a Yankees lineup in 2023 without Judge that includes seven right-handed batters and two switch-hitters. The team needs to find some balance with left-handed hitting, which Yoshida would provide.

The playoffs exposed how dependent upon Judge New York had become as well. The Yankees had a .173 batting average and a .255 on-base percentage in their nine postseason contests.

Yoshida is a career .327 hitter with a .421 OBP. Even assuming his production drops off a bit against better pitching, he has the kind of profile at the plate that could give New York more consistency when it matters the most.