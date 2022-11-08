MLB Free Agents 2022: Latest Rumors, Predictions for Aaron Judge, Jacob deGrom, More

2 of 3

AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

A healthy Jacob deGrom might be the best pitcher in baseball, and if there are any quibbles with that take, it's probably for the inclusion of the "might" qualifier.

The 34-year-old boasts a career ERA of just 2.52. He just completed his third consecutive campaign with more than 13 strikeouts per nine innings and hasn't had less than double-digit Ks per nine since 2016. He already has two Cy Young awards to his name and might have even more if not for some injury issues.

His resume makes you think the New York Mets should do everything in their power to keep him, but that may not be the case. As Heyman reported, "Folks who have spoken to the Mets lately opine that they believe deGrom seems pretty likely to leave."

Given deGrom's age and injury history, coupled with the big spending the Mets have done elsewhere, New York may not go high enough to bring him back.

Prediction: deGrom signs a three-year, $136 million deal with the San Diego Padres.





