Landing Spots and Trade Packages for Lakers Star Anthony Davis

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

The Trade: Los Angeles Lakers receive Kevin Durant from the Brooklyn Nets for Anthony Davis and an unprotected 2029 first-round pick

The Lakers entered play Monday at 2-7, leading only the tanktacular Houston Rockets in the West standings. And yet, you could argue the Brooklyn Nets have still had an uglier year—an extension of an offseason marked by trade demands and calls from Kevin Durant to axe head coach Steve Nash (check) and GM Sean Marks (no check...yet).

Brooklyn's asking price for Durant over the summer was laughably high given the dearth of flexibility around the league and KD's short list of destinations. Having found no takers willing to surrender "two All-Star caliber talents and a cache of draft picks,” per Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix, and surely concerned that KD's next value-depleting trade request may not be far off, the Nets might operate more reasonably now.

Maybe they'd take one of the 75 best players in NBA history and a highly valuable unprotected first-rounder.

Davis, like nearly every NBA player, isn't the offensive force Durant is. But he could address Brooklyn's key weaknesses on the other end. The Nets are 23rd in defensive efficiency and dead last in opponent offensive rebound rate. With Kyrie Irving's future as a Net far from certain, trading Durant could leave Brooklyn without a go-to option on offense. But the Nets were essentially built to surround a star with shooting, and they'd still have Joe Harris, Seth Curry, Patty Mills, Royce O'Neale, Cam Thomas and maybe even Irving flanking Ben Simmons and Davis.

Brooklyn downgrades in overall talent by moving KD for AD, but the roster almost makes more sense with a defensive anchor like the latter. And let's not forget the most significant factor of all: Durant, by his own admission, does not want to be there.

From the Lakers' side, this isn't complicated.

Durant just won Eastern Conference Player of the Week, his fourth such honor since the last time AD won his most recent one...on Dec. 9, 2019. Yes, Durant is four-and-a-half years Davis' senior. And sure, KD has an injury history with a torn Achilles on it. But there's really no debating that right now and for the last several seasons, Durant is and has been the better player. Davis has made four All-NBA teams; Durant has made 10, with his last one coming more recently (2021-22) than Davis' (2019-20).

Outside of an anomalous bubble run in 2020, Davis hasn't looked worthy of receiving the torch LeBron will eventually pass. Durant would give the Lakers something more valuable than an heir to the franchise throne: a player who's better than James today.