NFL Playoff Scenarios 2022-23: Standings, Matchups to Watch Entering Week 10

AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio

The NFL has officially crossed the halfway point of the 2022 season with Week 9 in the books, and the postseason is now on the horizon as the second half of the year begins.

Here's a look at the current playoff picture heading into Week 10 as well as some matchups to keep an eye on.

NFC

1. Philadelphia Eagles, 8-0

2. Minnesota Vikings, 7-1

3. Seattle Seahawks, 6-3

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4-5

5. Dallas Cowboys, 6-2

6. New York Giants, 6-2

7. San Francisco 49ers, 4-4

8. Atlanta Falcons, 4-5

9. Washington Commanders, 4-5

10. Los Angeles Rams, 3-5

11. New Orleans Saints, 3-6

12. Green Bay Packers, 3-6

13. Arizona Cardinals, 3-6

14. Chicago Bears, 3-6

15. Detroit Lions, 2-6

16. Carolina Panthers, 2-7

AFC

1. Buffalo Bills, 6-2

2. Kansas City Chiefs, 6-2

3. Baltimore Ravens, 6-3

4. Tennessee Titans, 5-3

5. New York Jets, 6-3

6. Miami Dolphins, 6-3

7. Los Angeles Chargers, 5-3

8. New England Patriots, 5-4

9. Cincinnati Bengals, 5-4

10. Indianapolis Colts, 3-5-1

11. Cleveland Browns, 3-5

12. Denver Broncos, 3-5

13. Jacksonville Jaguars, 3-6

14. Las Vegas Raiders, 2-6

15. Pittsburgh Steelers, 2-6

16. Houston Texans, 1-6-1

Projected NFC Matchups

Bye: Philadelphia Eagles

(2) Minnesota Vikings vs. (7) San Francisco 49ers

(3) Seattle Seahawks vs. (6) New York Giants

(4) Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. (5) Dallas Cowboys

Projected AFC Matchups

Bye: Buffalo Bills

(2) Kansas City Chiefs vs. (7) Los Angeles Chargers

(3) Baltimore Ravens vs. (6) Miami Dolphins

(4) Tennessee Titans vs. (5) New York Jets

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made the biggest jump this week and likely saved their season with Sunday's last-second comeback victory over the Los Angeles Rams. The win coupled with a loss by the Atlanta Falcons propelled the Bucs from 10th place to fourth, with a prime opportunity in front of them in Week 10.

The Bucs will face the third-place Seattle Seahawks next Sunday morning at Allianz Arena in Munich. The Seahawks have been the biggest surprise of the season so far, so a win over Tampa Bay could further cement Seattle as a title contender in the NFC. Conversely, a Bucs win could be key later in the season for seeding purposes.

The other marquee matchup of Week 10 features a pair of powerhouses as the Buffalo Bills will host the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon. The Vikings have also been a revelation this year and are riding a six-game win streak into the contest.

The Bills are coming off an upset loss to the New York Jets, who surprisingly find themselves in the playoff picture as they enter their bye week. A loss to Minnesota would drop Buffalo to a tie with New York, which would make things interesting in the competitive AFC East.

To make matters worse for Buffalo, star quarterback Josh Allen is reportedly being evaluated for an elbow injury, putting his status for the Vikings game in question.

This week's Sunday Night Football matchup features a clash of two teams fighting to hold on to their playoff positions, as the Los Angeles Chargers will visit the San Francisco 49ers. Both teams are in the seventh and final playoff spot in their respective conferences, so a loss in Week 10 could be damaging.