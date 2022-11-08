Odell Beckham Jr. And More Potential Fantasy Football Stars To Stash for Playoff Push

0 of 5

AP Photo/Julio Cortez

Fantasy football managers angling to win a championship need to start thinking about the postseason and how they can have their rosters in tip-top shape for the title push.

Even if you are atop the regular season standings and well-positioned to make a run, there's likely plenty you can still do to improve your chances come the playoffs. Thinking about your roster on a week-to-week basis can be dangerously short-sighted, especially if your upcoming opponents are preparing for the knockout rounds.

One of the best things any manager can do at this point of the year is to make the best use of their bench. With a slew of byes already in the rearview, it may be time to part ways with a little-used backup who may not see your starting lineup again this year.

You can instead utilize that roster spot to either stash a high-upside player returning to the field soon or grab a clear-cut handcuff in line for a major increase in touches if the starter ahead of him goes down.

With that in mind, here are five players to stash away who could positively impact your championship chances down the stretch.

Roster percentages taken from Yahoo fantasy leagues.