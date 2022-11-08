BBWAA Awards 2022: Full List of Finalists Announced and Reaction

AP Photo/LM Otero

A new world champion was crowned last Saturday, and soon it will be time to celebrate the top individual stars from the 2022 MLB season.

With the balloting complete, the Baseball Writers' Association of America announced Monday the finalists for its year-end awards.

American League Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year

Steven Kwan, Cleveland Guardians

Julio Rodríguez, Seattle Mariners

Adley Rutschman, Baltimore Orioles



National League Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year

Brendan Donovan, St. Louis Cardinals

Michael Harris II, Atlanta Braves

Spencer Strider, Atlanta Braves

American League Manager of the Year

Terry Francona, Cleveland Guardians

Brandon Hyde, Baltimore Orioles

Scott Servais, Seattle Mariners

National League Manager of the Year

Dave Roberts, Los Angeles Dodgers

Buck Showalter, New York Mets

Brian Snitker, Atlanta Braves

American League Cy Young

Dyla Cease, Chicago White Sox

Alek Manoah, Toronto Blue Jays

Justin Verlander, Houston Astros

National League Cy Young

Sandy Alcantara, Miami Marlins

Max Fried, Atlanta Braves

Julio Urías, Los Angeles Dodgers

American League MVP

Yordan Alvarez, Houston Astros

Aaron Judge, New York Yankees

Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels

National League MVP

Nolan Arenado, St. Louis Cardinals

Paul Goldschmidt, St. Louis Cardinals

Manny Machado, San Diego Padres

The Atlanta Braves were well represented after winning 101 games and narrowly edging the New York Mets for the National League East crown. Brian Snitker is a Manager of the Year finalist, Max Fried is assured of a top-three Cy Young finish, and the pair of Spencer Strider and Michael Harris II could occupy the top two spots for Rookie of the Year.

Clear favorites have arguably emerged for the four biggest honors.

Shohei Ohtani continued to be a generational two-way talent and provided a reason to watch the perpetually disappointing Los Angeles Angels on any given night.

Still, the voters are bound to give Aaron Judge's dominance at the plate its due.

The New York Yankees slugger set an American League record with 62 home runs while leading MLB in RBI (131), on-base percentage (.425), slugging (.686) and WAR (11.4), per FanGraphs. The next closest player in WAR was the San Diego Padres' Manny Machado at 7.4.

Judge took the notion of a contract year to the next level as he heads into free agency.

When it comes to the American League MVP, the only drama is whether the 30-year-old is a unanimous winner. Plenty of Yankees fans are bound to feel aggrieved if even one first-place vote goes to Ohtani or somebody else other than Judge.

In the NL, Machado helped carry a Padres offense that was without Fernando Tatis Jr. San Diego doesn't get to the playoffs without the six-time All-Star third baseman.

But Paul Goldschmidt was the NL's premier offensive threat. The St. Louis Cardinals third baseman had 35 home runs, 115 RBI and a .307/.404/.578 slash line. He set career highs in slugging and OPS+ (180), per Baseball Reference, and led the league in both categories.

While unlikely, Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado could play a spoiler role for his teammate in MVP voting.

For the Cy Young Award races, the Houston Astros' Justin Verlander and the Miami Marlins' Sandy Alcantara are the most logical choices in their respective leagues.

Verlander continues to defy Father Time. The right-hander returned from Tommy John surgery to go 18-4 with a 1.75 ERA and a 2.49 FIP.

Given his age (39), it was easy to assume the Tommy John procedure would be the beginning of the end for Verlander. Instead, he's bound to add a third Cy Young to his Hall of Fame resume.

Alcantara was a workhorse for the Marlins. His 228.2 innings led MLB and were 23.2 more than the next closest pitcher, Aaron Nola. His six complete games were also the most since 2016.

The Marlins ace was more than just an innings-eater, too. He had a 2.28 ERA and a 2.99 FIP in his 32 starts.

The BBWAA will begin handing out its awards on Nov. 14. Manager of the Year will follow on Nov. 15, and the Cy Young and MVP reveals will unfold over the next two days.