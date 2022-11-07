Report: PJ Walker to Start for Panthers vs. Falcons over Baker Mayfield

AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel

PJ Walker is reportedly keeping his starting spot.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Walker will start on Thursday night against the Atlanta Falcons after being replaced at halftime by Baker Mayfield during Sunday's 42-21 blowout loss against the Cincinnati Bengals.

It's been a turbulent season for the Panthers, with the firing of former head coach Matt Rhule, Robbie Anderson feuding with coaches and getting kicked off the sidelines in an October game before being traded to the Arizona Cardinals and the continued uncertainty at the quarterback position.

Mayfield opened the year as the starter, and it didn't go well, as the Panthers went 1-4 while the veteran quarterback threw four touchdowns, four interceptions and was sacked 15 times.

He suffered a high ankle sprain in a Week 5 loss to the San Francisco 49ers and that—paired with Rhule being fired and Steve Wilks being appointed interim head coach—opened the door for Walker to become the starter.

But Walker hasn't fared much better, leading the Panthers to a 1-3 record in his starts while throwing for 623 yards, three touchdowns and three picks.

He was poor enough in the first half of Sunday's loss, going 3-of-10 for nine yards and two interceptions, that Wilks went back to Mayfield in the second half.

"We couldn't get anything going offensively and we couldn't get off the field defensively," Wilks told reporters after the game. "That's on me."

So the Panthers have themselves a quarterback conundrum, compounded by the fact that Sam Darnold was activated from injured reserve on Monday. The issue is that neither Walker nor Mayfield has seized the job this year, and Darnold certainly didn't make the most of his opportunity in the 2021 campaign.

In other words, the Panthers have three options at the most important position on the roster, and none of them appear to be a very good one. For now, Walker holds onto the gig.