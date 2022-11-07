What We Learned From the 2022 MLB Season

1 of 9

AP Photo/Stephen Brashear

The top four prospects all saw significant time in the big leagues this year, and three of them were on Opening Day rosters.

Bobby Witt Jr. started off slowly but made adjustments and turned in a strong rookie campaign. Julio Rodriguez and Adley Rutschman were the top two rookies in WAR.

Spencer Torkelson was the only underachiever among the top four prospects.

But they were hardly the only headliners from this year's group of rookies.

Atlanta pitcher Spencer Strider and center fielder Michael Harris II were two of the favorites for NL Rookie of the Year. Strider led all rookie pitchers in WAR (4.9) and strikeouts per nine innings (13.81). Harris trailed only Rodriguez and Rutschman in WAR among position players.

And of course, there is Jeremy Peña, the Astros' rookie shortstop who replaced Carlos Correa.

Peña did not just fill his shoes. Instead, by becoming the ALCS and World Series MVP, he far exceeded what most players achieve in a lifetime.