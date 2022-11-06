Lakers Fans Frustrated at State of Team After Loss to Cavs Despite LeBron's 27 Points

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

The Los Angeles Lakers are on another losing streak.

Los Angeles lost 114-100 to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, dropping its record to an ugly 2-7 on the season. The Purple and Gold lost their first five games, won two in a row and have now lost their past two.

To be fair, the Cavaliers have been one of the best teams in the league this season. They have won eight in a row after dropping the opener and cruised in the second half behind Donovan Mitchell (33 points, five rebounds and two assists) and Darius Garland (24 points, seven assists and four rebounds).

Sunday figured to be an uphill battle for the Lakers, but they built a six-point halftime lead with Anthony Davis stuffing the stat sheet, Russell Westbrook playing well in his sixth-man role and LeBron James (who scored 27 in Sunday's loss) playing the role of secondary scorer.

Westbrook wasn't only scoring, he was facilitating while playing true point guard off the bench with more freedom to attack.

However, much of Westbrook's positive momentum was undercut by his seven turnovers. Giveaways helped the Cavaliers string together defensive stops in the third quarter, as the Lakers scored an ugly 16 points in the period.

It didn't get much better in the fourth, as Cleveland pulled away for the victory.

Next up for the Lakers is a road game against the Utah Jazz on Monday when they will look to snap out of their latest skid.