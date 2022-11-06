X

    Lakers Fans Frustrated at State of Team After Loss to Cavs Despite LeBron's 27 Points

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVNovember 6, 2022

    Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) drives past Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis, left, and forward LeBron James during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
    AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

    The Los Angeles Lakers are on another losing streak.

    Los Angeles lost 114-100 to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, dropping its record to an ugly 2-7 on the season. The Purple and Gold lost their first five games, won two in a row and have now lost their past two.

    To be fair, the Cavaliers have been one of the best teams in the league this season. They have won eight in a row after dropping the opener and cruised in the second half behind Donovan Mitchell (33 points, five rebounds and two assists) and Darius Garland (24 points, seven assists and four rebounds).

    That didn't stop social media from criticizing Los Angeles:

    Ben Axelrod @BenAxelrod

    Putting together an Odell Beckham Sr-style supercut of LeBron’s Lakers teammates missing shots he set them up for <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FreeLBJ?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FreeLBJ</a>

    Football Chopz @Pchopz_

    The Cavs are good. The Lakers are… not.

    Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Cavs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Cavs</a> started off the game today allowing 36 points in the first quarter against the Lakers. <br><br>They allowed just 36 in the entire second half.

    Lakers Lead @LakersLead

    3rd Quarter Lakers are GARBAGE <a href="https://t.co/9ouPebWRZd">pic.twitter.com/9ouPebWRZd</a>

    Hardwood Paroxysm @HPbasketball

    The Lakers waived the white flag and have cut it to single digits. This is hilarious.

    KBs GOAT @KbsGoat

    Stop freezing him out of the Offense in the 2nd Halves of Games <a href="https://twitter.com/Lakers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Lakers</a> <a href="https://t.co/3qMmHHZxit">pic.twitter.com/3qMmHHZxit</a>

    NBA Memes @NBAMemes

    Mitchell and Darius Garland combining for 57 PTS after beating the Lakers <a href="https://t.co/oYyNIRnU4u">pic.twitter.com/oYyNIRnU4u</a>

    LakeShowYo @LakeShowYo

    idk if this Lakers team can be fixed… Our role players can’t compete. <br><br>Wenyen Gabriel, Toscano-Anderson, Troy Brown Jr, Pat Bev, and Kendrick Nunn aren’t winning you games lol

    McNeil @Reflog_18

    LeBron James with this Lakers team <a href="https://t.co/0oekLkvX80">pic.twitter.com/0oekLkvX80</a>

    Sunday figured to be an uphill battle for the Lakers, but they built a six-point halftime lead with Anthony Davis stuffing the stat sheet, Russell Westbrook playing well in his sixth-man role and LeBron James (who scored 27 in Sunday's loss) playing the role of secondary scorer.

    Westbrook wasn't only scoring, he was facilitating while playing true point guard off the bench with more freedom to attack.

    However, much of Westbrook's positive momentum was undercut by his seven turnovers. Giveaways helped the Cavaliers string together defensive stops in the third quarter, as the Lakers scored an ugly 16 points in the period.

    It didn't get much better in the fourth, as Cleveland pulled away for the victory.

    Next up for the Lakers is a road game against the Utah Jazz on Monday when they will look to snap out of their latest skid.

