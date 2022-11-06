X

    Josh Allen Called out by NFL Twitter for Sloppy Game in Loss to Zach Wilson, Jets

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVNovember 6, 2022

    Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
    AP Photo/John Minchillo

    Josh Allen has been the consensus front-runner for MVP to start the 2022 NFL season. That campaign may have come to a screeching halt Sunday, however.

    Allen had arguably his worst game of the season, throwing two interceptions in a 20-17 loss to the New York Jets (6-3) that suddenly has the race for the AFC East title looking pretty tight.

    New York Jets @nyjets

    LET'S GO <a href="https://twitter.com/jwhite_333?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@jwhite_333</a>!!!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BUFvsNYJ?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BUFvsNYJ</a> on CBS <a href="https://t.co/2L9Rcb8jUE">pic.twitter.com/2L9Rcb8jUE</a>

    New York Jets @nyjets

    SAAAUUUUCCEEEE<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BUFvsNYJ?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BUFvsNYJ</a> on CBS | <a href="https://twitter.com/iamSauceGardner?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@iamSauceGardner</a> <a href="https://t.co/cWkcIGtF3I">pic.twitter.com/cWkcIGtF3I</a>

    New York Jets @nyjets

    WELCOME BACK <a href="https://twitter.com/ii_jermaine?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ii_jermaine</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BUFvsNYJ?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BUFvsNYJ</a> on CBS <a href="https://t.co/5NRYMibGF7">pic.twitter.com/5NRYMibGF7</a>

    The Bills now sit at 6-2, just a half-game ahead of the Jets. And Allen's rough day was the main culprit, as he finished 18-of-34 for 205 yards, no passing touchdowns, two interceptions and five sacks taken.

    He did rush nine times for 86 yards and two scores, but it was not enough to compensate for his struggles through the air. The performance was poor enough that NFL Twitter offered as damning an indictment as Allen might see this season—that he was outplayed by Jets starter Zach Wilson:

    Connor Hughes @Connor_J_Hughes

    Zach Wilson is outplaying Josh Allen and it's not overly close. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jets?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jets</a>

    Maybe Next Year Bills @MNYBills

    The mind-numbing INTs we expected to see from Zach Wilson today, we've instead seen from Josh Allen. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bills?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bills</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BUFvsNYJ?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BUFvsNYJ</a>

    nick wright @getnickwright

    Josh Allen has 4 picks &amp; 2 fumbles in his last 4.5 quarters of football. 🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️

    Bruce Nolan @BruceExclusive

    Josh Allen has thrown four sloppy interceptions so far in the last two games and they’ve helped keep inferior teams in the game against the Bills.

    Michael Fabiano @Michael_Fabiano

    Josh Allen has looked like crap, based on his high standards, in the last two weeks. Throwing bad picks.

    Ryan Talbot @RyanTalbotBills

    There is no defending the Josh Allen interceptions we have seen the past two weeks. Just brutal.

    Bradley Gelber @BradleyGelber

    Josh Allen just hasn’t been himself with these INTs of late. Allen slams his helmet on the kicking net on the slideline afterwords.

    Benjamin Solak @BenjaminSolak

    The best thing about 2021/2022 Josh Allen is those six random plays where he becomes 2019 Josh Allen, just to remind you where he came from and what it used to look like

    Steven Ruiz @theStevenRuiz

    really thought josh allen had eliminated all silliness from his game after the first month of the season (plus how he ended last year) but that is clearly not the case.

    Emmanuel Acho @EmmanuelAcho

    Josh Allen cost his team this game. <br><br>Jalen Hurts must be the sole leader of the MVP race. It is no longer up for discussion or debate.

    Joe Giglio @JoeGiglioSports

    Jalen Hurts, not Josh Allen, is the NFL MVP right now.

    Wilson didn't exactly play the part of a superstar (18-of-25 for 154 yards and a touchdown) Sunday, and he also lost a fumble. A physical run game (34 carries for 174 yards) allowed them to win the time-of-possession battle (32:44 to 27:16) while keeping the ball out of Allen's hands.

    Allen won't, and shouldn't, shoulder all of the blame for the loss. Buffalo's run defense, which entered the week ranked fourth in the league, is now a cause for concern. The Jets defense, meanwhile, appears to be legit. This New York team has turned a corner.

    But Allen is the leader of the Bills and, at least coming into Sunday, was an MVP candidate. For the second straight week, he didn't perform like one.

    The Bills got away with it last week against the floundering Green Bay Packers. They weren't so lucky against the ascending Jets.

