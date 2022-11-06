Josh Allen Called out by NFL Twitter for Sloppy Game in Loss to Zach Wilson, Jets

AP Photo/John Minchillo

Josh Allen has been the consensus front-runner for MVP to start the 2022 NFL season. That campaign may have come to a screeching halt Sunday, however.

Allen had arguably his worst game of the season, throwing two interceptions in a 20-17 loss to the New York Jets (6-3) that suddenly has the race for the AFC East title looking pretty tight.

The Bills now sit at 6-2, just a half-game ahead of the Jets. And Allen's rough day was the main culprit, as he finished 18-of-34 for 205 yards, no passing touchdowns, two interceptions and five sacks taken.

He did rush nine times for 86 yards and two scores, but it was not enough to compensate for his struggles through the air. The performance was poor enough that NFL Twitter offered as damning an indictment as Allen might see this season—that he was outplayed by Jets starter Zach Wilson:

Wilson didn't exactly play the part of a superstar (18-of-25 for 154 yards and a touchdown) Sunday, and he also lost a fumble. A physical run game (34 carries for 174 yards) allowed them to win the time-of-possession battle (32:44 to 27:16) while keeping the ball out of Allen's hands.

Allen won't, and shouldn't, shoulder all of the blame for the loss. Buffalo's run defense, which entered the week ranked fourth in the league, is now a cause for concern. The Jets defense, meanwhile, appears to be legit. This New York team has turned a corner.

But Allen is the leader of the Bills and, at least coming into Sunday, was an MVP candidate. For the second straight week, he didn't perform like one.

The Bills got away with it last week against the floundering Green Bay Packers. They weren't so lucky against the ascending Jets.