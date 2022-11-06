NCAA Football Rankings 2022: Predicting Week 11 Poll for Top 25 Teams

0 of 3

AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman

The Week 11 AP Top 25 will have more movement at the top than any poll has had all season long.

The Tennessee Volunteers, Clemson Tigers and Alabama Crimson Tide all fell on the road on Saturday in the first real shakeup Saturday of the 2022 college football season.

Tennessee was dominated by the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs, who should retain their top spot with ease.

Clemson did not have an offensive answer against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Bama struggled on the road again in a loss to the LSU Tigers that shook up the SEC West.

Georgia should be followed by the Ohio State Buckeyes, Michigan Wolverines and TCU Horned Frogs in some order, but then after that, it feels like chaos because of the losses at the top and the need to shake up the top 10.