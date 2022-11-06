Albert Pujols' 700th Career Home Run Ball Sells for $360,000 at Auction

AP Photo/Scott Kane

Albert Pujols' 700th home run ball has sold at auction for $360,000:

Pujols hit a pair of home runs against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sept. 23 to become the fourth major leaguer to hit 700, joining Barry Bonds, Hank Aaron and Babe Ruth. The 700th homer came off Dodgers reliever Phil Bickford and gave the Cardinals a 5-0 lead en route to an 11-0 win.

Marlowe Leal, who caught No. 700, ultimately kept the ball after it was authenticated at Dodger Stadium. He then co-signed with Goldin Auctions to sell the prized possession. The entire 33-bid history for the ball can be found here.

Pujols didn't mind that he wouldn't get the keepsake.

The since-retired superstar ended his career with 703 career home runs. He enjoyed a fantastic finish to his career in 2022 thanks to 24 home runs in 109 games during his age-42 season.