Phillies Twitter Praises Team for Unlikely MLB Playoff Run After World Series Loss

Phillies Twitter Praises Team for Unlikely MLB Playoff Run After World Series LossNovember 6, 2022
The Philadelphia Phillies embarked on an incredible run after entering the playoffs as the National League's sixth and final postseason team, but they fell just short of their ultimate goal after losing four games to two to the Houston Astros.
The Phils swept the St. Louis Cardinals in the National League Wild Card Round after notably scoring six ninth-inning runs in Game 1 to overcome a late 2-0 deficit.
Philadelphia then broke out the bats to defeat the 2021 World Series champion Atlanta Braves in the division series, scoring a total of 24 runs in its three wins.
The Phils then defeated a fellow underdog team in the San Diego Padres four games to one in the Championship Series, with Bryce Harper delivering a dramatic two-run homer in the eighth inning of a 4-3 pennant-clinching win.
The World Series started with a tremendous amount of promise after the Phillies overcame a 5-0 Game 1 deficit to win the opener in Houston 6-5. The Phils dropped Game 2 but won Game 3 after hitting five home runs.
However, the bats went silent for Games 4-6, with the team combining for just three runs during that stretch.
Despite the tough ending, the Phillies have a lot to be proud of, especially considering a 22-29 start that led to the firing of manager Joe Girardi.
Interim manager Rob Thomson took over and guided the 87-win team to the playoffs, where the Phils entered as major underdogs in a National League that had three teams with 101 or more wins.
But the Phillies rolled through the NL playoffs to create a magical season.
Ultimately, the Phillies' excellent playoff run is the biggest takeaway post-World Series, and Twitter gave Philadelphia credit for its efforts.
PlayoffsPhilliesPhan @DisgruntledPhan
No matter the outcome of this game and how ugly some of the performances have been, this season has been a huge success. I just wanted them to make the playoffs, yet here we are agonizing while they play in the World Series. Only 2 teams in MLB made it this far. Love my <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Phillies?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Phillies</a>
PHILLIES BELL @philliesbell
Anyone. Any <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Phillies?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Phillies</a> fans. Tell me that on June 5, September 5, you thought we’d still be watching this team on November 5th. What a ride. <a href="https://t.co/KMQYmADrA3">pic.twitter.com/KMQYmADrA3</a>
Chris Manero @CoachManero
Thank you <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Phillies?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Phillies</a>. It has been an incredible month!!! You've given a whole new generation of fans memories that will last forever. We will see you in Clearwooder! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RingTheBell?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RingTheBell</a> <a href="https://t.co/9ULBfVxxMW">pic.twitter.com/9ULBfVxxMW</a>
PhillySportsVoice @PhilSportsVoice
Unfortunately, this <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Phillies?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Phillies</a> season didn’t end the way we all wanted. But this team came a long way from April and battled their hearts out for his city! For that, I am extremely thankful! We will be back and even better next season! Let’s go <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Phillies?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Phillies</a>! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RingTheBell?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RingTheBell</a>
Paul Rakszawski @Paul_Rakszawski
Disappointing ending, but I'll alway remember this Phillies run. What an incredible journey. These <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Phillies?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Phillies</a> brought us so much joy for the last month, and the way that they just kept fighting and finding ways to win despite being perpetual underdogs was perfectly Philadelphia.
Danielle Marie @dAnconA822
This ride has been wild and fun! We stunned the cardinals, eliminated the braves, and sent the Padres crying. It’s going to take me weeks to stop missing them, win or lose! I love this team and the magic they’ve shown this post season 🥹❤️⚾️ <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Phillies?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Phillies</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WorldSeries?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WorldSeries</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/Phillies?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Phillies</a> <a href="https://t.co/4dRsZdQ9FC">pic.twitter.com/4dRsZdQ9FC</a>
Philadelphia won its first pennant since 2009 and eighth overall this season. The two-time World Series champions hadn't made the playoffs since 2011.