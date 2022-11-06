Phillies Twitter Praises Team for Unlikely MLB Playoff Run After World Series Loss

AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki

The Philadelphia Phillies embarked on an incredible run after entering the playoffs as the National League's sixth and final postseason team, but they fell just short of their ultimate goal after losing four games to two to the Houston Astros.

The Phils swept the St. Louis Cardinals in the National League Wild Card Round after notably scoring six ninth-inning runs in Game 1 to overcome a late 2-0 deficit.

Philadelphia then broke out the bats to defeat the 2021 World Series champion Atlanta Braves in the division series, scoring a total of 24 runs in its three wins.

The Phils then defeated a fellow underdog team in the San Diego Padres four games to one in the Championship Series, with Bryce Harper delivering a dramatic two-run homer in the eighth inning of a 4-3 pennant-clinching win.

The World Series started with a tremendous amount of promise after the Phillies overcame a 5-0 Game 1 deficit to win the opener in Houston 6-5. The Phils dropped Game 2 but won Game 3 after hitting five home runs.

However, the bats went silent for Games 4-6, with the team combining for just three runs during that stretch.

Despite the tough ending, the Phillies have a lot to be proud of, especially considering a 22-29 start that led to the firing of manager Joe Girardi.

Interim manager Rob Thomson took over and guided the 87-win team to the playoffs, where the Phils entered as major underdogs in a National League that had three teams with 101 or more wins.

But the Phillies rolled through the NL playoffs to create a magical season.

Ultimately, the Phillies' excellent playoff run is the biggest takeaway post-World Series, and Twitter gave Philadelphia credit for its efforts.

Philadelphia won its first pennant since 2009 and eighth overall this season. The two-time World Series champions hadn't made the playoffs since 2011.