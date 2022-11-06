CFB Twitter Shocked as Bryce Young, Alabama's CFP Hopes Are Spoiled in LSU Upset Loss

AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman

The No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide were upset by the No. 10 LSU Tigers 32-31 in overtime on Saturday at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, and the loss dropped Nick Saban's squad to 7-2 on the season.

Quarterback Bryce Young completed 25-of-51 passes for 328 yards and one touchdown against one interception in the loss. He also had four carries for 10 yards.

Jahmyr Gibbs led all running backs with 15 carries for 99 yards. He also caught eight passes for 64 yards. Ja'Corey Brooks, meanwhile, led all receivers with seven catches for 97 yards and one score.

The Alabama offense put together a respectable evening, but the team's defense could have been much better as it allowed 367 yards of total offense and essentially fell apart in overtime.

This is the earliest a Saban-led team has put up two losses in a season since 2007, and his team will likely not be making an appearance in the College Football Playoff this year, which sparked shock among those on Twitter:

If Alabama doesn't make the College Football Playoff, it will make an appearance in a bowl game.

The Crimson Tide will face No. 11 Ole Miss next weekend before closing out the season against Austin Peay and Auburn.