    CFB Twitter Shocked as Bryce Young, Alabama's CFP Hopes Are Spoiled in LSU Upset Loss

    Erin WalshNovember 6, 2022

    Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) calls a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against LSU in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
    AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman

    The No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide were upset by the No. 10 LSU Tigers 32-31 in overtime on Saturday at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, and the loss dropped Nick Saban's squad to 7-2 on the season.

    Quarterback Bryce Young completed 25-of-51 passes for 328 yards and one touchdown against one interception in the loss. He also had four carries for 10 yards.

    Jahmyr Gibbs led all running backs with 15 carries for 99 yards. He also caught eight passes for 64 yards. Ja'Corey Brooks, meanwhile, led all receivers with seven catches for 97 yards and one score.

    The Alabama offense put together a respectable evening, but the team's defense could have been much better as it allowed 367 yards of total offense and essentially fell apart in overtime.

    This is the earliest a Saban-led team has put up two losses in a season since 2007, and his team will likely not be making an appearance in the College Football Playoff this year, which sparked shock among those on Twitter:

    Don Harris @DonHarris4

    Alabama will not be in the playoff.

    Paolo Uggetti @PaoloUggetti

    does Alabama drop to ... *checks notes* ... 13th?

    Hailey Sutton @_HaileySutton

    State of Alabama in shambles right now

    Dan Wolken @DanWolken

    If Saban hadn't screwed the end of the Tennessee game, Alabama could have survived what happened tonight. Margin for error getting pretty small.

    Kurtis Quillin @KurtisQuillin

    If 2021 was a rebuild for Alabama, what’s this year?

    Dave Biddle @davebiddle

    Sweet L Alabama!

    Mintzy @BarstoolMintzy

    Alabama eliminated from college football playoffs on November 5th. <br><br>NEVER thought I would type those words….

    Logan Sherrill @LoganSherrillTV

    No Clemson. No Alabama. <br>A new age for college football this year!

    Parker Branton @ParkerBranton

    Alabama’s season can be defined by that 2 point conversion. The defense didn’t know what was going on… Malachi Moore running off the field seconds before the snap to avoid penalty.. clueless, not disciplined.

    Brett McMurphy @Brett_McMurphy

    Alabama &amp; Clemson wondering if 12-team playoff can start this year?

    Alex Clancy @ClancysCorner

    The CFP Committee might implement the 12-team playoff this year so Alabama can make the playoffs.

    Jeffrey Collins @JSCollinsAP

    Alabama can’t make the playoff without beating Georgia in the SEC title game. And I don’t see LSU losing to Arkansas and Texas A&amp;M to get them there.

    If Alabama doesn't make the College Football Playoff, it will make an appearance in a bowl game.

    The Crimson Tide will face No. 11 Ole Miss next weekend before closing out the season against Austin Peay and Auburn.

