Astros' Yordan Álvarez Celebrated by MLB Twitter After HR to Win World Series

The Houston Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6 of the World Series on Saturday at Minute Maid Park to capture their first championship since 2017, and star slugger Yordan Álvarez was a major factor.

With the Astros down 1-0 following a Kyle Schwarber home run in the top of the sixth inning, Álvarez responded with a three-run homer off Phillies reliever José Alvarado to put Houston on top 3-1. The 25-year-old finished with one hit in four at-bats and three RBI.

Before Saturday night, Álvarez had not hit a home run since Game 2 of the American League Division Series against the Seattle Mariners.

Catcher Christian Vázquez drove in Houston's fourth run of the game in the bottom of the sixth inning, and Framber Valdez had an impressive performance on the mound, allowing just one run on two hits through six innings.

The 2022 campaign was Álvarez's fourth in MLB. He won the Rookie of the Year award in 2019 and also earned an All-Star selection this year, but his game-winning home run in the World Series is likely one he will remember more than any of his other accolades.

Luckily for the Astros, Álvarez is locked up through the 2028 season after signing a six-year, $115 million extension in June. For what he's accomplished at such a young age, that price tag seems like a bargain.

As long as Álvarez is around, Houston should contend for many more titles in the years to come.