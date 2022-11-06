X

    Astros' Yordan Álvarez Celebrated by MLB Twitter After HR to Win World Series

    Erin WalshNovember 6, 2022

    Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez celebrates his three-run home run during the sixth inning in Game sixth of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez

    The Houston Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6 of the World Series on Saturday at Minute Maid Park to capture their first championship since 2017, and star slugger Yordan Álvarez was a major factor.

    With the Astros down 1-0 following a Kyle Schwarber home run in the top of the sixth inning, Álvarez responded with a three-run homer off Phillies reliever José Alvarado to put Houston on top 3-1. The 25-year-old finished with one hit in four at-bats and three RBI.

    Before Saturday night, Álvarez had not hit a home run since Game 2 of the American League Division Series against the Seattle Mariners.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    YORDAN ALVAREZ 3-RUN HR TO GIVE THE ASTROS A 3-1 LEAD 🤯 <a href="https://twitter.com/BRWalkoff?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BRWalkoff</a> <br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/MLB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MLB</a>)<a href="https://t.co/2CVaM0GDqf">pic.twitter.com/2CVaM0GDqf</a>

    Sarah Langs @SlangsOnSports

    Yordan Alvarez’s HR came on a 98.9 mph pitch<br><br>That’s the fastest pitch he’s homered off of in his career<br><br>2 of his 3 fastest pitches hit for HR have been this PS: this + ALDS G2 (98.3 mph, 3rd-fastest he’s HRed off)

    Marly Rivera @MarlyRiveraESPN

    .<a href="https://twitter.com/ESPNStatsInfo?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ESPNStatsInfo</a>: All 3 of Yordan Alvarez's HR this postseason not only gave the Astros the lead but came while the team was behind. He's the only player in MLB postseason history to hit two behind-to-ahead HR in the 6th inning or later, and he's now hit 3 - all this postseason. <a href="https://t.co/ZfET4x8Bp1">https://t.co/ZfET4x8Bp1</a>

    Catcher Christian Vázquez drove in Houston's fourth run of the game in the bottom of the sixth inning, and Framber Valdez had an impressive performance on the mound, allowing just one run on two hits through six innings.

    While it took a team effort to get the win Saturday night, Twitter praised Álvarez for his heroics more than any other player:

    RJ Ochoa @rjochoa

    Yordan forever and ever. <a href="https://t.co/wKjaC7hjCY">https://t.co/wKjaC7hjCY</a>

    La Vida Baseball @LaVidaBaseball

    Yordan "Clutch" Álvarez <br>📸: <a href="https://twitter.com/jeanfruth?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@jeanfruth</a> <a href="https://t.co/zmXkDSC6df">pic.twitter.com/zmXkDSC6df</a>

    FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX

    Yordan 😤💪 <a href="https://t.co/PN6UnJQb1w">pic.twitter.com/PN6UnJQb1w</a>

    Daniel Gotera @DTGoteraKHOU

    A Yordan Alvarez go-ahead World Series home run.<br><br>One of the biggest moments in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Astros?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Astros</a> franchise history. <a href="https://t.co/ubsthdUf0d">pic.twitter.com/ubsthdUf0d</a>

    Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan

    I would once again like to personally thank the Dodgers for just giving Yordan away. It’s turned out great.

    Jc @Hotshotx305

    Yordan really him 😭😭😭

    Alex Del Barrio @alexdelbarrio

    Yordan Alvarez is the closest thing baseball has to the magic of Big Papi. When it’s all said and done… Yordan may surpass him and papi may be the best postseason clutch hitter ever. That’s wild to think

    Jessica Kleinschmidt @KleinschmidtJD

    I really like Yordan Álvarez

    Mackailyn Johnson @Mackailynjtv

    YORDAN AND PEÑA ARE THE KINGS OF THIS SERIES IMO AND IM OBSESSED 😭⚾️⚾️

    The 2022 campaign was Álvarez's fourth in MLB. He won the Rookie of the Year award in 2019 and also earned an All-Star selection this year, but his game-winning home run in the World Series is likely one he will remember more than any of his other accolades.

    Luckily for the Astros, Álvarez is locked up through the 2028 season after signing a six-year, $115 million extension in June. For what he's accomplished at such a young age, that price tag seems like a bargain.

    As long as Álvarez is around, Houston should contend for many more titles in the years to come.

