CFB Twitter Credits Notre Dame for Exposing No. 4 Clemson as Pretender in Upset

A relentless rushing attack, a dominant defense and sensational special teams propelled unranked Notre Dame to a 35-14 win over No. 4 Clemson on Saturday evening.

The Fighting Irish rushed for 263 yards and two touchdowns. Logan Diggs (114 yards) and Audric Estimé (104) led the way for Notre Dame, who possessed the ball for 33 minutes thanks to their efforts.

The defense shut Clemson out for nearly 50 minutes before the Tigers scored the first of their two fourth-quarter touchdowns. Benjamin Morrison also registered two interceptions, including a 96-yard pick-six that gave Notre Dame a 27-0 lead.

And the Fighting Irish got the ball rolling thanks to a Jordan Botelho blocked punt, which Prince Kollie returned for a 17-yard touchdown.

Clemson didn't play particularly well in either of its last two games, a 34-28 win over Florida State and a 27-21 victory against Syracuse. This time around, the Fighting Irish put their foot on the gas early and never looked back as the Tigers struggled from start to finish.

The loss all but assures that Clemson will not be participating in the College Football Playoff this year, and Twitter gave credit to Notre Dame for its big win over a team that many believed should not have been top four.

Both teams will play Saturday. Clemson will host Louisville, while Notre Dame will welcome Navy to South Bend.