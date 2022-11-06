X

    CFB Twitter Credits Notre Dame for Exposing No. 4 Clemson as Pretender in Upset

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IINovember 6, 2022

    Notre Dame's Prince Kollie celebrates after scoring on the blocked of Clemson's Aidan Swanson's punt during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
    AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

    A relentless rushing attack, a dominant defense and sensational special teams propelled unranked Notre Dame to a 35-14 win over No. 4 Clemson on Saturday evening.

    The Fighting Irish rushed for 263 yards and two touchdowns. Logan Diggs (114 yards) and Audric Estimé (104) led the way for Notre Dame, who possessed the ball for 33 minutes thanks to their efforts.

    The defense shut Clemson out for nearly 50 minutes before the Tigers scored the first of their two fourth-quarter touchdowns. Benjamin Morrison also registered two interceptions, including a 96-yard pick-six that gave Notre Dame a 27-0 lead.

    And the Fighting Irish got the ball rolling thanks to a Jordan Botelho blocked punt, which Prince Kollie returned for a 17-yard touchdown.

    Clemson didn't play particularly well in either of its last two games, a 34-28 win over Florida State and a 27-21 victory against Syracuse. This time around, the Fighting Irish put their foot on the gas early and never looked back as the Tigers struggled from start to finish.

    The loss all but assures that Clemson will not be participating in the College Football Playoff this year, and Twitter gave credit to Notre Dame for its big win over a team that many believed should not have been top four.

    Tyler Jones @TylerJonesLive

    Notre Dame exposing Clemson for the frauds they truly are is a worthy of forgiveness for making us sit through one of their CFP/BCS blowout losses.

    Ari Wasserman @AriWasserman

    The entire American public is grateful for Notre Dame for freeing up a CFP spot for someone else instead of defaulting to a clearly not very good Tigers team that everyone could see except Clemson fans. <a href="https://t.co/GD8DpEbDTJ">https://t.co/GD8DpEbDTJ</a>

    Nicole Auerbach @NicoleAuerbach

    Notre Dame is about to save us all from watching Clemson get blown out in a CFP semifinal.<br><br>A good-but-not-elite team this year.

    Pete Sampson @PeteSampson_

    Notre Dame 28<br>Clemson 0<br><br>One of these teams was in position to make the College Football Playoff before tonight.

    Marc Ryan @MarcRyanOnAir

    A total ass whoopin by Notre Dame, and as embarrassing a performance I’ve ever seen from Clemson. <br><br>The football program has taken a step back, and isn’t (quite) what it was. <br><br>2018 - 🏆 <br>2019 - Runner Up<br>2020 - Semifinalist <br>2021 - No CFP <br>2022 - No CFP <br><br>The question is why?

    Boat Shoes Woodson @BoatShoeWoodson

    5-3 Notre Dame had to do the dirty work to show the dumbass CFP Committee that Clemson is indeed the home of the Tigers. The Paper Tigers.

    Nicholas Dee (2-3) @AllThingsCh1

    Clemson being ranked above Michigan was an absolute atrocious decision by the cfp committee. <br><br>Notre Dame exposing Clemson who isn’t playing ACC ball anymore <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ClemvsND?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ClemvsND</a>

    Vol Herald @VolHerald

    This year’s Clemson team was one of the most overrated teams I’ve seen in my lifetime. Not even close to great. To see them get throttled by a below average Notre Dame team is awesome! And of course eliminates them from the CFP talk which is excellent. GO VOLS!!!!!

    Both teams will play Saturday. Clemson will host Louisville, while Notre Dame will welcome Navy to South Bend.

