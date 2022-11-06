Jayson Tatum, Celtics Praised by NBA Twitter After Record Night from 3 vs. Knicks

Jayson Tatum, Celtics Praised by NBA Twitter After Record Night from 3 vs. KnicksNovember 6, 2022
The Boston Celtics defeated the New York Knicks 133-118 on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden to improve to 6-3 on the season, and it was another spectacular evening for Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.
Brown finished with 30 points, five rebounds and three assists in 37 minutes, making 10-of-19 shots from the floor and 6-of-11 shots from deep. Tatum, meanwhile, finished with 26 points, four rebounds, five assists, one steal and two blocks in 37 minutes. He made 8-of-17 shots from the floor and 6-of-13 shots from deep.
The Celtics also set a new franchise record for the most three-pointers in the game after making 27-of-51 shots from beyond the arc against the Knicks. After the offense exploded on Saturday night, fans on Twitter were quick to praise the duo of Tatum and Brown for helping the Celtics set the record:
Dan Roche @RochieWBZ
The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Celtics?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Celtics</a> move to 6-3 overall after a 133-116 win over the Knicks in New York - with Al Horford(back) out<br><br>🏀The C's set a franchise record with 27 three-pointers<br>🏀Jaylen Brown had 30 pts(6 threes)<br>🏀Jayson Tatum added 26 pts(6 threes)<br>🏀Sam Hauser added 17 pts(5 threes)
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
In addition to the franchise record 27 3's, the Celtics in the 133-118 win in New York...<br><br>* Scored 32+ in all four quarters<br>* All 9 Celtics who played made at least one 3.<br>* Career-high 17 for Sam Hauser (in 21 minutes)<br>* Snap their first 3-game losing steak at MSG in 22 years.
Adam Kaufman @AdamMKaufman
That’s a big boy win for the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Celtics?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Celtics</a> tonight, no matter what you think of the Knicks. No Al Horford. In New York. Second leg of a back to back. Rolling just nine deep. Boston’s offense is a juggernaut.
The Celtics were one of the NBA's best defensive teams last season, but this year they are one of the best offensively, entering Saturday's game with a 115.3 offensive rating, which ranks fifth in the league.
Boston's defense, meanwhile, ranks 18th at 113.
The combo of Tatum and Brown and the addition of Malcolm Brogdon has the C's firing on all cylinders, and they'll look to keep it rolling on Monday against the Memphis Grizzlies.