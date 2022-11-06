X

    Jayson Tatum, Celtics Praised by NBA Twitter After Record Night from 3 vs. Knicks

    Erin WalshNovember 6, 2022

    Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum plays against the Chicago Bulls during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Nov 4, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
    The Boston Celtics defeated the New York Knicks 133-118 on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden to improve to 6-3 on the season, and it was another spectacular evening for Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

    Brown finished with 30 points, five rebounds and three assists in 37 minutes, making 10-of-19 shots from the floor and 6-of-11 shots from deep. Tatum, meanwhile, finished with 26 points, four rebounds, five assists, one steal and two blocks in 37 minutes. He made 8-of-17 shots from the floor and 6-of-13 shots from deep.

    The Celtics also set a new franchise record for the most three-pointers in the game after making 27-of-51 shots from beyond the arc against the Knicks. After the offense exploded on Saturday night, fans on Twitter were quick to praise the duo of Tatum and Brown for helping the Celtics set the record:

    Dan Roche @RochieWBZ

    The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Celtics?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Celtics</a> move to 6-3 overall after a 133-116 win over the Knicks in New York - with Al Horford(back) out<br><br>🏀The C's set a franchise record with 27 three-pointers<br>🏀Jaylen Brown had 30 pts(6 threes)<br>🏀Jayson Tatum added 26 pts(6 threes)<br>🏀Sam Hauser added 17 pts(5 threes)

    Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

    In addition to the franchise record 27 3's, the Celtics in the 133-118 win in New York...<br><br>* Scored 32+ in all four quarters<br>* All 9 Celtics who played made at least one 3.<br>* Career-high 17 for Sam Hauser (in 21 minutes)<br>* Snap their first 3-game losing steak at MSG in 22 years.

    CelticsBlog @celticsblog

    the Celtics were amazing on defense last year<br><br>so far this year they are pretty awesome on offense<br><br>what if... and I'm just spitballing here, they put the two together right around June?

    Adam Kaufman @AdamMKaufman

    That’s a big boy win for the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Celtics?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Celtics</a> tonight, no matter what you think of the Knicks. No Al Horford. In New York. Second leg of a back to back. Rolling just nine deep. Boston’s offense is a juggernaut.

    Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

    Celtics offense is a wagon and they are going to be even tougher to defend when they get one of the best lob threats in the league back.

    John Karalis 🇬🇷 🇺🇦 @John_Karalis

    the Celtics already lead the league with 60.5% true shooting. They're at 71.6% true shooting in this game

    Dan Greenberg @StoolGreenie

    56 for Brown and Tatum. Best duo in the NBA

    Jack Simone @JackSimoneNBA

    Jaylen Brown loves playing at MSG

    kev 👽 @RIPkevv

    Tatum and brown &gt;&gt;&gt;

    abby @abdulali_2

    Tatum Brown best duo in the league

    The Celtics were one of the NBA's best defensive teams last season, but this year they are one of the best offensively, entering Saturday's game with a 115.3 offensive rating, which ranks fifth in the league.

    Boston's defense, meanwhile, ranks 18th at 113.

    The combo of Tatum and Brown and the addition of Malcolm Brogdon has the C's firing on all cylinders, and they'll look to keep it rolling on Monday against the Memphis Grizzlies.

