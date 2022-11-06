Jayson Tatum, Celtics Praised by NBA Twitter After Record Night from 3 vs. Knicks

AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

The Boston Celtics defeated the New York Knicks 133-118 on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden to improve to 6-3 on the season, and it was another spectacular evening for Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

Brown finished with 30 points, five rebounds and three assists in 37 minutes, making 10-of-19 shots from the floor and 6-of-11 shots from deep. Tatum, meanwhile, finished with 26 points, four rebounds, five assists, one steal and two blocks in 37 minutes. He made 8-of-17 shots from the floor and 6-of-13 shots from deep.

The Celtics also set a new franchise record for the most three-pointers in the game after making 27-of-51 shots from beyond the arc against the Knicks. After the offense exploded on Saturday night, fans on Twitter were quick to praise the duo of Tatum and Brown for helping the Celtics set the record:

The Celtics were one of the NBA's best defensive teams last season, but this year they are one of the best offensively, entering Saturday's game with a 115.3 offensive rating, which ranks fifth in the league.

Boston's defense, meanwhile, ranks 18th at 113.

The combo of Tatum and Brown and the addition of Malcolm Brogdon has the C's firing on all cylinders, and they'll look to keep it rolling on Monday against the Memphis Grizzlies.