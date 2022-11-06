Capitals' Alex Ovechkin Passes Gordie Howe for Most Goals Scored with Same Franchise

AP Photo/Carlos Osorio

On Thursday night, Alex Ovechkin tied Gordie Howe for the most goals scored with one NHL franchise (786), and on Saturday night, the Washington Capitals star set the record with his 787th goal.

During Saturday's game against the Arizona Coyotes, Ovechkin netted his record-setting goal on the power play in the second period to give Washington a 1-0 lead.

"It's pretty cool," Ovechkin told reporters after tying Howe on Thursday. "It's a great accomplishment."

Howe scored 786 goals with the Detroit Red Wings from 1946-1971. The Hall of Famer finished his career with the Hartford Whalers, bringing his total number of goals scored to 801.

Only Ovechkin and Howe have scored at least 700 goals with one NHL franchise:

Alex Ovechkin (Capitals): 787 goals Gordie Howe (Red Wings): 786 goals Steve Yzerman (Red Wings): 692 goals Mario Lemieux (Pittsburgh Penguins): 690 goals Joe Sakic (Colorado Avalanche/Quebec Nordiques): 625 goals Bobby Hull (Chicago Blackhawks): 604 goals

Howe once set the record for most goals scored, but Wayne Gretzky rewrote the history books when he tallied 894 goals in his 20-year career with the Edmonton Oilers, Los Angeles Kings, St. Louis Blues and New York Rangers.

Ovechkin has spent his entire 18-year career with the Capitals after being selected first overall in the 2004 NHL draft.

The 37-year-old is a Stanley Cup champion, 12-time All-Star, three-time Hart trophy winner and a nine-time Rocket Richard trophy winner. He'll undoubtedly be selected for the Hall of Fame when eligible.

Ovechkin's best season came in 2007-08 when he notched 65 goals and 47 assists for 112 points in 82 games. He earned the Rocket Richard, Hart, Ted Lindsay and Art Ross trophies that year.

Ovechkin, who put together a 50-goal 2021-22 season, entered Saturday's game having tallied six goals and four assists for 10 points in 12 games for the 5-5-2 Capitals. He'll likely be a contender for the Rocket Richard trophy later this season.