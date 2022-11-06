Report: Astros' Martín Maldonado Playing with Broken Hand Injury in World Series

AP Photo/Eric Gay

Houston Astros catcher Martín Maldonado is playing the World Series with a broken hand, according to MLB Network analyst Yonder Alonso.

It's unclear when Maldonado suffered the injury, but he hasn't missed time because of it.

If Maldonado's hand is actually broken, he hasn't been slowed by it.

Entering Saturday's Game 6, Maldonado has played in four World Series games. He's hitting .231 with three hits and one RBI. He has also caught the starts of Framber Valdez and Lance McCullers Jr., and two starts by Justin Verlander.

Christian Vázquez caught Cristian Javier's start in Game 4 and would be more than ready to step in for Maldonado if needed after hitting .274 with nine home runs and 52 RBI during the regular season.

Maldonado, who has played for the Milwaukee Brewers, Los Angeles Angels, Kansas City Royals and Chicago Cubs over his career, has played for the Astros since the 2019 campaign.

The 36-year-old had a respectable 2022 season, slashing .186/.248/.352 with 15 home runs and 45 RBI in 113 games. He also ranked second among catchers with 1,025 putouts and 49 assists.

In 11 total postseason games this year, Maldonado is hitting .222 with six hits and two RBI.

The Astros can win their second World Series title on Saturday with a win over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 at Minute Maid Park in Houston. It would mark Maldonado's first title.