College Football: Winners and Losers from Week 10

It's pretty remarkable to see how far a preseason playoff team Texas A&M has fallen. The Aggies fell to 3-6 on Saturday, losing 41-24 to a Florida team that is just 2-4 in SEC play.

For a Texas A&M team that hasn't won since Week 4 over Arkansas, the Aggies were desperately looking for a win over a struggling Florida team. But unfortunately for head coach Jimbo Fisher, a flu outbreak among his team caused his team to be without several players. One of those was freshman quarterback Conner Weigman, who threw for 338 yards and four touchdowns in last week's loss to Ole Miss.

Look at how many players TAMU had out today:

This game was back-and-forth in the first half. Neither team appeared to want to play defense, either. In the first two quarters, we saw 44 points, 570 total yards and 71 total plays. Texas A&M went to the locker room with a 24-20 lead.

But Florida's defense stepped up huge in the second half. The Gators held the Aggies to just 106 total yards, and TAMU went 1-for-8 on third down. Florida's defense also forced two fourth-quarter turnovers from Texas A&M, forcing a pair of fumbles from quarterback Haynes King, who was starting in place of Weigman.

Now, Texas A&M has to win its last three games if it wants to make a bowl game. The Aggies will play Auburn next week, followed by games against UMass and LSU to close the regular season. If the Aggies miss out on a bowl, it'll mark the first time since 2008 that Texas A&M hasn't gone bowling (the Aggies pulled out of the Gator Bowl last year because of COVID).

We'll see if Texas A&M decides to make a change from Fisher, who has an $86 million buyout if he's let go this season. A&M is currently amid its longest losing streak since 1980 and things need to turn around quickly for him.