College Football: Winners and Losers from Week 10

College Football: Winners and Losers from Week 10November 5, 2022
Week 10 of college football featured some colossal matchups, including No. 1 Tennessee vs. No. 3 Georgia, No. 10 LSU vs. No. 6 Alabama and No. 4 Clemson at Notre Dame.
In the noon slate of games, Texas A&M fell to 3-6, losing to Florida 41-24. Ohio State had a surprisingly close game at Northwestern, winning 21-7. Undefeated TCU also struggled at home against a 4-4 Texas Tech team.
Tulane, which was awarded its first-ever College Football Playoff ranking in school history, improved to 8-1 with a 27-13 win over Tulsa on Saturday.
Let's run through the winners and losers from Week 10 in college football so far.
Winner: Duke and Kansas Are Going Bowling
It looks like first-year head coach Mike Elko has started to turn things around at Duke. The Blue Devils have had three straight losing seasons. But after Duke's 38-31 victory on the road against Boston College on Friday, the Blue Devils improved to 6-3 on the season.
That means that for the first time since 2018, Duke will go to a bowl game. Depending on how Duke does in its remaining three games against Virginia Tech, Pitt and Wake Forest, the Blue Devils could possibly end up with eight or even nine wins.
It's a pretty remarkable turnaround for Elko in his first season in Durham. Especially considering that this Duke team just a year ago finished the season with eight consecutive defeats. Not to mention Duke was 10-25 over the last three seasons.
And how about those Kansas Jayhawks?! Kansas improved to 6-3 on the season with a 37-16 win over No. 18 Oklahoma State. With the upset victory, the Jayhawks reached their sixth win of the season, which makes them bowl eligible for the first time since 2008. Kansas fans were so pumped, they stormed the field and tore down the goalposts to celebrate:
The victory also marks the first time that Kansas has defeated a ranked team since 2010. What a season for first-year head coach Lance Leipold in Lawrence.
Loser: Um, Jimbo and A&M Might Not Make A Bowl
It's pretty remarkable to see how far a preseason playoff team Texas A&M has fallen. The Aggies fell to 3-6 on Saturday, losing 41-24 to a Florida team that is just 2-4 in SEC play.
For a Texas A&M team that hasn't won since Week 4 over Arkansas, the Aggies were desperately looking for a win over a struggling Florida team. But unfortunately for head coach Jimbo Fisher, a flu outbreak among his team caused his team to be without several players. One of those was freshman quarterback Conner Weigman, who threw for 338 yards and four touchdowns in last week's loss to Ole Miss.
Look at how many players TAMU had out today:
Nick de la Torre @delatorre
Out for Texas A&M today<br>Starting LG<br>Backup LG<br>Starting C<br>Starting QB <br>Starting WR <br>Starting WR<br>Backup WR <br><br>Starting DE<br>Starting DE<br>Backup DE<br>Backup DE<br>Starting DT <br>Starting LB <br>Starting CB <br>Backup CB<br>Backup CB<br>Starting Nickel<br>Backup Nickel<br>Starting Safety
This game was back-and-forth in the first half. Neither team appeared to want to play defense, either. In the first two quarters, we saw 44 points, 570 total yards and 71 total plays. Texas A&M went to the locker room with a 24-20 lead.
But Florida's defense stepped up huge in the second half. The Gators held the Aggies to just 106 total yards, and TAMU went 1-for-8 on third down. Florida's defense also forced two fourth-quarter turnovers from Texas A&M, forcing a pair of fumbles from quarterback Haynes King, who was starting in place of Weigman.
Now, Texas A&M has to win its last three games if it wants to make a bowl game. The Aggies will play Auburn next week, followed by games against UMass and LSU to close the regular season. If the Aggies miss out on a bowl, it'll mark the first time since 2008 that Texas A&M hasn't gone bowling (the Aggies pulled out of the Gator Bowl last year because of COVID).
We'll see if Texas A&M decides to make a change from Fisher, who has an $86 million buyout if he's let go this season. A&M is currently amid its longest losing streak since 1980 and things need to turn around quickly for him.
Winner: Tulane Ignores the CFP Hype
For the first time in school history, Tulane is ranked in the College Football Playoff. The committee awarded the 7-1 Green Wave with a No. 19 ranking, the first time Tulane has ever cracked the playoff Top 25 since the system arrived in 2014.
Instead of crumbling under the pressure of being just one of two Group of Five teams ranked by the committee (UCF is 25th), Tulane improved to 8-1 on Saturday. The Green Wave went on the road to beat Tulsa 27-13.
It seems as though Tulane head coach Willie Fritz is doing a good job of not letting the ranking affect his team at all.
“I saw a little bit of that (CFP rankings show),” Tulane linebacker Dorian Williams said earlier this week via Nola.com. “It’s very nice to get the recognition, but for that (ranking) to keep going up we’ve got to go 1-0 every week, so we are just focusing on Tulsa right now.”
Tulane could possibly end up with 10 or 11 wins this season. Next week, the Green Wave play UCF at home. Tulane's Twitter account is already campaigning to try and get ESPN's College GameDay to come to New Orleans for it.
Tulane has had double-digit wins just three times in school history, in 1998, 1934 and 1931. It sure looks like the Green Wave could get there for a fourth time if they keep playing like they have so far.
Loser: Folks Betting on the Buckeyes
Ohio State didn't exactly look like the overwhelming No. 2 team in the nation on Saturday afternoon. The Buckeyes entered the game as 37.5-point favorites against a Northwestern team that hasn't won a game since its Week Zero win over Nebraska.
The weather conditions weren't great, as the forecast called for 58 degrees with winds around 25 miles per hour. Still, Ohio State was expected to win by at least a few scores against a struggling Northwestern team. Unfortunately, if you bet on Ohio State to put up 38 against Northwestern, you likely weren't too happy today.
But Ohio State struggled on both sides of the ball against the Wildcats. Northwestern struck first with an Evan Hull 16-yard touchdown run to go up 7-0. That lead held until 2:52 left in the second quarter, thanks to a 15-yard touchdown run from Emeka Egbuka. The Buckeyes took a 14-7 lead with 8:44 left in the third. The offense added another touchdown in the fourth to win by two scores.
Quarterback CJ Stroud finished with just 76 yards passing with no touchdowns and another 79 yards rushing. Luckily for the Buckeyes, their 70-game streak of putting up 20 or more points, which is tied for an FBS record, was able to continue. But OSU's seven-game streak with 40+ points was broken by the Wildcats.
Given how Ohio State played compared to Georgia's performance against Tennessee, the playoff committee will likely change things up in the top four quite a bit.
Loser: TCU and UNC's CFP Chances
No. 7 TCU and No. 17 North Carolina can possibly make it into the playoff come December. For TCU, the Horned Frogs best bet is to go undefeated, including a win in the Big 12 Championship. North Carolina, which leads the ACC Coastal, can beat Wake Forest, NC State and then top Clemson in the ACC Championship Game to get a bid.
Both teams got wins on Saturday, but they weren't the most impressive victories for either team. We'll start with TCU, which was an nine-point favorite against Texas Tech. This game was tight throughout, and the Horned Frogs entered the fourth quarter trailing 17-13. TCU ended up scoring 21 points in the third quarter to win 34-24, but trailing against a 4-5 Tech team might not impress the playoff committee a whole lot.
North Carolina was a seven-point favorite against a Virginia team that entered the game 3-5 on the season. The Tar Heels trailed 14-10 at halftime, and Virginia kept things close throughout. North Carolina's biggest lead of the game came early in the fourth—Drake Maye's 22-yard touchdown pass to Elijah Green made it 31-21. UVA scored a touchdown with 3:24 left to pull within three.
Since both of these teams are currently outside of the Top Four, every week they should be looking to make a big impression on the committee. Winning games you trailed in by just three and 10 points won't exactly do that. We'll see where the committee ranks these two after a pair of underwhelming wins.
Winner: Georgia's CFP Statement
This isn't going to be a reloading year for Georgia, folks. Less than a year removed from their national championship season last year, the Dawgs made a statement against No. 1 Tennessee, winning 27-13. Georgia got out to a 21-3 lead early in the second quarter off of a five-yard touchdown pass from Stetson Bennett to Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint.
Georgia's defense absolutely dominated Hendon Hooker and Tennessee's offense, which entered as one of the nation's most explosive offenses. The Dawgs held Tennessee to convert on just 2-of-14 on third down, and the Vols had just 289 total yards on offense. Hooker, a Heisman frontrunner heading into this game, had his worst day of the season by far, finishing with just 194 yards and an interception.
But Georgia's offense did a good job, as well. Bennett finished with 257 yards passing and two touchdowns, as well as a rushing touchdown. Ladd McConkey had 94 yards receiving and a 37-yard touchdown reception on the day.
It looks like the Dawgs will come out of the SEC East for the second straight season with the win over the Vols. It's unclear who the Dawgs will play in Atlanta in the SEC Championship Game, but it looks like it'll come down to either LSU or Alabama.
For Tennessee, this is obviously a huge disappointment after such an exciting season so far. The loss also furthers the trend of the playoff's initial No. 1 ranked teams falling. Via ESPN Stats and Info, Tennessee isn't the only No. 1 ranked playoff team to lose after the initial rankings:
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
Regular-season losses by College Football Playoff No. 1s<br>Today: Tennessee lost 27-13 at No. 3 Georgia<br>2017: Alabama lost 26-14 at No. 6 Auburn<br>2017: Georgia lost 40-17 at No. 10 Auburn<br>2014: Mississippi State lost 25-20 at No. 5 Alabama <a href="https://t.co/mpfK8vjOKq">pic.twitter.com/mpfK8vjOKq</a>
Given how Ohio State struggled against Northwestern on Saturday, I wouldn't be surprised if Georgia is ranked No. 1 by the committee next week after this win.
Loser: Sparty Plays Spoiler vs. Illinois
Any chances of Illinois making a surprise playoff run were dashed on Saturday. The Fighting Illini, which entered Saturday's game against Michigan State as 16-point favorites at home, lost 23-15 to a below-.500 Sparty team. MSU entered Saturday's game having lost five out of their last six games.
Sparty drove through Illinois' defense with ease, as the Fighting Illini gave up the most points it allowed all season. Illinois also had the nation's top-ranked total defense. Illinois held Michigan State to a field goal in the first quarter, but gave up 21 unanswered points in the second and third quarters.
Illinois scored a touchdown early in the fourth quarter to make it a one-score game. But the offense was unable to put up any more points, even as the offense had two fourth quarter drives that went deep into Michigan State territory.
Illinois is still leading in the Big Ten West, so a trip to Indianapolis is still in-play. But with two losses to Indiana and Michigan State—two teams with losing records currently—a playoff bid if Illinois was to upset Michigan and whomever wins the Big Ten East this year seems quite unlikely now.