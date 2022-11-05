X

    Stetson Bennett, Georgia Defense Hyped by CFB Twitter After Rout over No. 1 Tennessee

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVNovember 5, 2022

    Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) throws from the pocket during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
    AP Photo/John Bazemore

    Georgia may have taken it personally when the Bulldogs were third in the initial College Football Playoff rankings.

    The No. 3 Bulldogs coasted past top-ranked Tennessee 27-13 on Saturday at home in Sanford Stadium, and the final score doesn't do justice to the gulf between the teams. It was a comprehensive victory and a result that looked secure after the first quarter.

    A 13-yard Stetson Bennett touchdown run and a 37-yard TD pass to Ladd McConkey put the reigning national champions up 14-3 with 3:32 left in the opening frame. They didn't look back from there.

    CBS Sports @CBSSports

    Doesn't get much easier than this. The Bulldogs strike again. <a href="https://t.co/PVvuPYGlfq">pic.twitter.com/PVvuPYGlfq</a>

    Whereas Tennessee's Hendon Hooker looked like the Heisman Trophy favorite entering the game, Bennett was the quarterback who took center stage. He finished 17-of-25 for 257 yards and two touchdowns.

    Adam Kramer @KegsnEggs

    Bo Nix vs. Stetson Bennett Heisman race is going to be very much something I'm here for.

    SportsCenter @SportsCenter

    Stetson Bennett's got that DAWG in him. <a href="https://t.co/l6SEpmAUk2">pic.twitter.com/l6SEpmAUk2</a>

    Jared Stillman @JaredStillman

    Other than that ridiculous clock management from Kirby, that was an incredible half of discipline from Georgia. Todd Monken and Stetson Bennett were fabulous and Tennessee is in real trouble.

    Nate Geary @NateGearySports

    Stetson Bennett is going to be such an interesting NFL prospect. He faces absolutely no pressure in the pocket and throws to WRs running wide effing open.

    The Georgia defense also suffocated a Tennessee offense that was leading FBS in yards (553.0) and points (49.4) per game. The Vols had 289 total yards and turned the ball over twice.

    Benjamin Watson @BenjaminSWatson

    Georgia defense rising to the occasion so far. Man to man coverage, push the pocket up front. Bully Ball

    Yahoo Sports College Football @YahooSportsCFB

    Georgia's defense has allowed only four touchdowns in the red zone this season. <br><br>UGA opponents are now 4/16 attempting to convert red zone opportunities into touchdowns.

    Scott Rabalais @RabalaisAdv

    Hard to believe they've played about 35 minutes in Athens and Tennessee hasn't scored a touchdown yet. Heck of an effort by the Georgia defense to this point.

    Dick Vitale @DickieV

    The Bulldogs D has shut down the <a href="https://twitter.com/Vol_Football?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Vol_Football</a> which has dazzled on offense all year but Kirby Smart &amp; his staff have been ready for this big time matchup .STETSON BENNETT plus DEFENSE is the difference as they lead Vols in 3rd quarter 24-6!

    Marcus Spears @mspears96

    I see Kirby said Nah Fam we good on all this offense lol 🙌🏾 <a href="https://twitter.com/KirbySmartUGA?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@KirbySmartUGA</a>

    Georgia opened the season with an emphatic 49-3 hammering of Oregon but hadn't added another signature win since then. Close victories over Kent State and Missouri led people to wonder whether Kirby Smart's squad was far more vulnerable compared to last year.

    Instead, the Bulldogs might still be the best team in college football.

    jason fitz @jasonfitz

    Let me just get in front of the twitter army here and scream I was wrong about the outcome of this game. Shame on me for underestimating Georgia.

    Zach Braziller @NYPost_Brazille

    You never know in sports. The best team doesn't always win. But Georgia on its "A" game is better than everyone else, and it may not be all that close.

    Bryan Fischer @BryanDFischer

    2022 Georgia appears to be doing what 2015 Ohio State could not.

    Georgia closes with Mississippi State, Kentucky and Georgia Tech, and it basically has two paths to the CFP semifinals. An unbeaten regular season will put the Bulldogs in regardless of what happens in the SEC title game, while winning the conference championship would more than make up for one loss between now and then.

    The Peach Bowl and Fiesta Bowl are slated to be the two semifinals this season. It's safe to say Georgia fans should start making travel plans for Atlanta or Glendale, Arizona, if they haven't already.

