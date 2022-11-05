Eli Drinkwitz, Missouri Agree to 2-Year Contract Extension Through 2027

AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File

Missouri has agreed to a two-year extension with football coach Eli Drinkwitz, per Dave Matter of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

The deal keeps the coach under contract through 2027.

Drinkwitz is in his third season with the Tigers, leading the team to a 4-4 record so far in 2022. They are coming off their biggest win of the season, a 23-10 road victory over South Carolina.

University of Missouri President Mun Choi praised the program's direction in a statement:

"Coach Drinkwitz and his staff have created great momentum in our football program. You can feel the excitement and you see it in the fans as they have turned out in great numbers at Faurot Field. Coach Drinkwitz's program is a key part of the results-driven, championship culture that AD Reed-Francois is building to help support our student-athletes. Like so many of our fans, I am excited to see what the future holds for Mizzou Football."

Missouri went 5-5 in Drinkwitz's first year with the team before going 6-7 last year, including an appearance in the Armed Forces Bowl.

This year's squad has also struggled to get above .500, although it's shown impressive resilience with one-possession losses to Auburn, Georgia and Florida in consecutive weeks before earning back-to-back wins.

Missouri had a 10-point lead over No. 1 Georgia in the fourth quarter before eventually losing 26-22.

A difficult schedule remains, starting with Saturday's game against Kentucky, but Drinkwitz has shown he can keep his team competitive in the always-tough SEC. He will try to build on that momentum to turn the Tigers into a legitimate contender over the next few seasons.