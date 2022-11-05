Vanderbilt Assistant Apologizes for Supporting Kanye West's Antisemitic Comments

AP Photo/Mark Humphrey

Vanderbilt defensive backs coach Dan Jackson posted an apology Friday night, saying he showed "poor judgment" with a Facebook post discussing Kanye West's antisemitic remarks.

Aria Gerson of The Tennessean reported Jackson's post wasn't publicly viewable, but it was sent anonymously to the Stop Antisemitism organization:

West, now known as Ye, was suspended from Instagram after posting antisemitic content. His Twitter account was also temporarily restricted shortly after West tweeted he was going to go "death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE."

Vanderbilt athletic director Candice Storey Lee and head football coach Clark Lea released a joint statement.

"We are aware of concerns raised today relating to a social media post by a member of our staff. Although we have been assured these comments were not directed at any specific group, we are deeply disappointed by this situation and are handling it internally," the statement read.

"The university and its athletics program are committed to creating and fostering a welcoming environment for all where differences are respected and all members of our community feel equal, valued and included. Please know that we reject antisemitism and discrimination in all its forms."

Antisemitism has been on the rise of late in the United States. The Anti-Defamation League found reports of antisemitism rose 34 percent between 2020 and 2021 to the highest number since the organization began tracking the information in 1979.

Jackson was hired by Vanderbilt ahead of the 2022 season.

He previously spent time as an assistant at Northern Illinois and South Dakota State, his alma mater where he also played linebacker from 2003 to 2005.

His coaching career started at Burke High School in his hometown of Omaha, Nebraska.

Vanderbilt won three of its first four games to open the campaign, but it's currently on a four-game losing streak that dropped its record to 3-5.

The Commodores are set to face South Carolina on Saturday night.