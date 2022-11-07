Woods, McIlroy vs. Thomas, Spieth to Headline Capital One's The Match in December

AP Photo/Peter Morrison

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy will take on Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth in the latest edition of Capital One's The Match, set to take place Saturday, Dec. 10, on the Warner Bros. Discovery family of networks.

The event will begin at 6 p.m. ET on TNT, with simulcasts available on TBS, truTV and HLN. Bleacher Report’s platforms will also provide expansive coverage leading up to the event and during the competition.

The seventh edition of the Sports Emmy-nominated event will take place at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida, and feature four of golf's brightest stars going head-to-head in a 12-hole competition.

This will mark just the third time Capital One's The Match has not featured a non-golf celebrity. The previous two instances saw head-to-head matchups between great golf rivals when Woods took on Phil Mickelson in the inaugural event and Bryson DeChambeau took on Brooks Koepka last November.

The most recent edition—Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers vs. Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes in June—did not feature any professional golfers.

Woods will make his third appearance in the series, which puts him one behind Phil Mickelson for the most all-time. The 15-time major winner has not played competitive golf since missing the cut at the Open Championship in July as he recovers from injuries suffered in a 2021 car crash.

McIlroy, Thomas and Spieth will all make their first appearances in the event. Woods and McIlroy were in the news in August when their TMRW Sports company announced TGL, a tech-based golf league that will debut in January 2024.

Capital One's The Match has raised $33 million for charitable organizations since its launch in 2018.