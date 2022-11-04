Brian Cashman Says He Wants to Stay with Yankees as GM, Doesn't Have New Contract

AP Photo/Gregory Bull

Longtime New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman says he wants to stay with the franchise but does not have a contract.

"I have had a brief conversation with Hal Steinbrenner," Cashman told reporters Friday. "So my contract expired October 31. He said we'll obviously talk and expressed interest in having me back, and of course I'd like to stay. But we have not had any further discussion on that."

Cashman has been the Yankees' general manager since 1998. The franchise has captured four World Series championships during his tenure, though none since 2009.

The Yankees have not reached the Fall Classic since winning that 2009 championship, falling short in the American League Championship Series on five occasions. The Houston Astros toppled the Yankees in the 2017, 2019 and 2022 ALCS, including a four-game sweep last month.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported Cashman is "100 percent" likely to stay with the organization. Steinbrenner told the Associated Press last month the team also plans to retain manager Aaron Boone, who took criticism amid the team's second-half slide and subsequent playoff disappointment.

Assuming Cashman does sign a new contract, he'll walk into the offseason with the task of signing presumptive AL MVP Aaron Judge to a new contract. Judge set an AL record with 62 home runs during his walk year and will almost certainly land a contract worth more than $300 million guaranteed.

Cashman's front office offered Judge a seven-year, $213.5 million contract before the season, which the slugger declined. If he leaves in free agency, that type of flub can cost a general manager his job. But since the Yankees need to make a decision on Cashman well before Judge makes his choice, odds are the GM will be back for at least the 2023 season.