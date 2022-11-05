AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 4

AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 4November 5, 2022
Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of AEW Rampage on November 4.
Mike Tyson was in attendance for this week's show, but that might not be the biggest story from Friday.
Following his surprise appearance at All Out, Katsuyori Shibata made his in-ring debut for AEW when he battled Orange Cassidy for the All-Atlantic Championship.
We also saw Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter take on Madison Rayne and Skye Blue in a tag team bout, and Ricky Starks had a few things to get off his chest.
Let's take a look at what went down during Friday's show.
Orange Cassidy vs. Katsuyori Shibata
- It seemed like Tyson actually knew who Shibata was, which is kind of cool.
- Shibata's entrance music rules.
- The counter Shibata used to get out of a headscissor was beautifully executed. It's such a simple thing, but making it look as good as he did is not easy.
- Shibata making fun of Cassidy's kicks was a fun moment.
- The spinning headscissor takedown Cassidy used looked bad. He did not even come close to hooking his legs, so it was obvious that Shibata went down willingly.
Mike Tyson came out to join the commentary team so he could see Shibata challenge Cassidy for the All-Atlantic Championships.
Shibata had the upper hand for the first exchange of holds and counters, but Cassidy took him down at ringside with a suicide dive. The Japanese wrestler recovered immediately and started ramming Cassidy into different parts of the barricade.
Shibata seemed to be in the driver's seat quite a bit, but the champ kept finding ways to take control for a few moments before he would get taken down again. The 42-year-old challenger had things under control, especially when it came to the striking exchanges.
It took two Orange Punches, but Cassidy ultimately kept him down for the three-count to retain the title. Shibata showed respect with a handshake, so Cassidy gave him another pair of sunglasses.
This was a fun match that probably exceeded the expectations of some of OC's biggest critics, but it never quite hit that next level we know both men can reach. It was a solid performance that leaves plenty of room to be improved upon.
Winner: Orange Cassidy
Grade: B
Notable Moments and Observations
Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter vs. Madison Rayne and Skye Blue
- AEW needs to take advantage of the reactions when it can and turn Hayter into a babyface. The crowd wants it so much.
- Hayter sells a crossbody better than anyone else in wrestling. She always catches her opponents and lands perfectly flat.
- If you have kept up with Blue's career, you know she is one of the most improved wrestlers of 2022. She is so much more confident in her movements than she used to be, and that makes everything she does look better.
- Why does the picture-in-picture feature only last for a few commercials and then goes away? Why have it at all if we don't get it through the entire break?
- The double superkick from Baker and Hayter is something they need to practice. They did not have the timing down at all.
Before she gets a shot against Toni Storm for the AEW interim women's title, Hayter was in action alongside Baker in a tag team match against Blue and Rayne.
The babyfaces took control early and kept Hayter on defense for a minute, but the powerhouse eventually turned the tables and began to dominate the 23-year-old.
Rayne and Baker reignited their rivalry as soon as they were in the ring together. They fought at All In more than three years ago, but they were both defeated by Tessa Blanchard, so there is unfinished business.
Hayter was able to secure the win with a big lariat on Rayne. This match had some fun spots and sequences, but there were also some moments that did not look so great. Some of it probably came down to a couple of these women not being familiar with each other.
Winners: Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter
Grade: C+
Notable Moments and Observations