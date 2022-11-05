AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 4

0 of 2

AEW

Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of AEW Rampage on November 4.

Mike Tyson was in attendance for this week's show, but that might not be the biggest story from Friday.

Following his surprise appearance at All Out, Katsuyori Shibata made his in-ring debut for AEW when he battled Orange Cassidy for the All-Atlantic Championship.

We also saw Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter take on Madison Rayne and Skye Blue in a tag team bout, and Ricky Starks had a few things to get off his chest.

Let's take a look at what went down during Friday's show.