NBA Rumors: Draymond Green Trade Not an Option for Warriors amid Contract Talks

AP Photo/Scott Kinser

Trading Draymond Green isn't yet a consideration for the Golden State Warriors amid their 3-5 start to the 2022-23 NBA season.

ESPN's Zach Lowe reported Thursday the Warriors "have not engaged in any trade talks centered on Green and don't plan to as of now."

Golden State and Green have been approaching a fork in the road for some time. He can opt out of his contract at the end of this season, and unlike Stephen Curry, he may not be the kind of player you reflexively offer a max extension.

The 32-year-old isn't a high-volume scorer (9.0 points per game), nor is he a good shooter (30 percent on three-pointers). And as he gets older, he may struggle to maintain the defensive flexibility that has made him such a critical part of the Warriors' success.

In July, The Athletic's Anthony Slater and Marcus Thompson II reported that Green "wants and believes he deserves a maximum contract extension from the Warriors." The team, however, had "no plans to offer Green a maximum extension, and there isn't any current traction on any type of extension."

That was before Green punched teammate Jordan Poole at practice with the regular season on the horizon.

The Warriors didn't suspend Green, and Poole still agreed to a four-year, $140 million extension. Still, the practice incident is bound to be a factor when the front office considers the four-time All-Star's future.

Between the Poole deal and giving Andrew Wiggins a four-year, $109 million extension, the organization is looking at a massive luxury tax bill if Green opts in. The cost becomes higher if he opts out and collects a higher salary.

Despite all of this uncertainty, it's difficult to picture Golden State moving Green unless it's part of a sign-and-trade in the summer.

A team that's attempting to repeat as champions typically doesn't trade a player of Green's stature unless its hand is forced. In addition, just because there might be an impasse at the negotiating table now doesn't mean the Warriors should abandon the idea of re-signing him altogether.

Barring a complete bottoming out akin to winning 15 games in 2019-20, the Warriors should consider a Green trade a nonstarter for now.