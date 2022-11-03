Report: Bradley Chubb, Dolphins Agree to 5-Year, $119M Contract After Broncos Trade

AP Photo/Jeff Lewis

The Miami Dolphins made the biggest splash of the 2022 trade deadline by acquiring linebacker Bradley Chubb from the Denver Broncos. Now, they've solidified the 26-year-old as the cornerstone of their defense for years to come.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Dolphins and Chubb agreed to a five-year contract extension worth $119 million with $63.2 million guaranteed. The deal keeps him in South Beach through the 2027 season.

The 2018 No. 5 overall pick played the 2022 season on the fifth-year option of his rookie deal after failing to agree to a long-term extension with the Broncos.

Miami acquired Chubb hoping he will be a difference-maker on the defensive line. He has 26 total tackles, 5.5 sacks and two forced fumbles in eight games this season with Denver.

The 2020 Pro Bowler is one of the most respected edge-rushers in the NFL. He made an immediate impact as a rookie when he finished with 60 total tackles, 12.0 sacks and 19 tackles for loss. However, injuries have hindered him from consistently producing at the level he established in his first year.

Chubb was limited to four games in 2019 after suffering a partially torn ACL. He missed the start of the 2021 season after undergoing ankle surgery in September and only appeared in seven games that year.

When healthy, the NC State product is able to wreak havoc on opposing offenses, and Miami did the wise thing by locking him up for the next five years.

With Chubb in the fold, the Dolphins have the potential to be perennial contenders in the AFC.