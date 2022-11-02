AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 2

0 of 1

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

The road to Full Gear on Saturday, November 19 rolled through Baltimore Wednesday night with the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, headlined by the latest in-ring appearance from world champion Jon Moxley as he battled The Firm's Lee Moriarty.

That hard-hitting contest was joined by the latest attempt by Chris Jericho to diminish the legacy of Ring of Honor, a three-way battle for the AEW All-Atlantic Championship and a sitdown interview featuring Saraya and Dr. Britt Baker DMD.