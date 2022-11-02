Stephen Curry, Lewis Hamilton, More Invest in Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy Golf Company

Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's joint venture, which is set to launch the TGL golf league, added a ton of notable names to its investor ranks.

TMRW Sports announced Wednesday that Formula 1's Lewis Hamilton, Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen, the Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry and Andre Iguodala, Phoenix Mercury star Diana Taurasi, tennis legend Serena Williams and Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani among others have invested in the project.

CEO Mike McCarley issued a statement:

"Over the past year we’ve assembled a team of investors who will help deliver on the TMRW Sports’ mission to positively impact how sports are experienced in the future. ... From the very beginning our plan has been to partner with the best-in-class in every way imaginable and Tiger, Rory, and I value the support of this unrivaled team of investors, advisors, and ambassadors who believe in our vision to harness technology to create progressive approaches to sports. Their combined broad reach and cultural relevance will expand potential opportunities and fanbases for TMRW projects."

TMRW Sports announced the formation of TGL in August. The "tech-infused golf league" will collaborate with the PGA Tour and feature a team-based format with the events taking place on Monday nights in prime time.

Many consider the concept to be a direct response to the rise of LIV Golf and concerns expressed by Phil Mickelson, who thought the PGA Tour wasn't catering to its top stars enough.

TGL is expected to begin in January 2024.