Rams RB Cam Akers Reportedly to Play vs. Tom Brady, Bucs After LA Failed to Trade Him

Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams are activating running back Cam Akers for their Week 9 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

This comes after the team was unable to move Akers before the NFL trade deadline.

Head coach Sean McVay said in October the team had been looking to trade Akers to "help him look for a fresh new start with another team."

Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reported after the deadline that the Florida State product was "hoping for a fair resolution for his future beyond the Rams, as he feels suiting up for them again this season isn't in the best interest for his NFL path."

However, Schefter later reported Akers met with McVay and had "a good clearing of the air."

Akers had fallen out of favor in the Rams' passing-heavy offense. In the five games he was active, he split carries with fourth-year back Darrell Henderson Jr., who leads Los Angeles with 197 rushing yards.

In his five appearances this year, Akers ran the ball 51 times for 151 yards and a touchdown. He hasn't been active for the past two games because of personal reasons.

He showed promise during his rookie season, rushing for 625 yards and two touchdowns in 13 games. He was poised to be the lead back for L.A. during his sophomore campaign, but that got derailed when he suffered a torn Achilles prior to the 2021 season. He managed to return late in the year, but he was used sparingly during the Rams' run to Super Bowl LVI.

Now, barring an unforeseen development, it appears Akers won't be going anywhere until 2023 at the earliest.