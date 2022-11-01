Richard Reed, Silverado HS Football Player, Dies at 17 After Shooting

Brett Carlsen

Richard Reed, a 17-year-old high school football player from California, died late Sunday night from a gunshot wound, according to Rene Ray De La Cruz of the Victorville Daily Press.

Police responded to a call at around 11 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Jade Road and Purple Sage Drive in Victorville, California, a San Bernardino County sheriff's spokesperson told De La Cruz. Officers found Reed with a gunshot wound, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information was provided, and an investigation has been opened.

Reed, a senior, was a star football player for the Silverado High School Hawks, playing offense, defense and special teams. He was named the Desert Sky League defensive player of the year in 2021.

Victor Valley Union High School District Superintendent Carl Coles said in a statement:

“This is a heartbreaking loss for the students, staff, and families of Silverado High School. On behalf of the Board of Trustees and the entire VVUHSD community, we will keep Richard’s family, friends, teammates, coaches, and teachers in our thoughts and prayers. We will continue to support each other as we face this devastating tragedy.”

The Silverado Hawks are set to play a first-round playoff game Friday, and it is expected to go on as scheduled.

"Many of the players are still in shock, and when we heard the news today, football was the furthest thing from our minds," Silverado High School Principal Heather Conkle said. "But the players are also extremely unified right now. They want to play this game for Richard."