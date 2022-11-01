Commanders Rumors: William Jackson III Expected to Be Released If Not Traded

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The Washington Commanders are expected to release cornerback William Jackson III if a trade doesn't materialize before Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET deadline, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Jackson is in the second year of the three-year, $40.5 million contract he signed with Washington in 2021.

The 2016 first-round pick has been limited to four appearances this season because of a back injury. The Houston product has recorded 16 tackles along with two pass breakups.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero reported on Oct. 13 that Jackson was looking to land with another team, "preferably with a scheme that he believes better fits him."

The feeling might be mutual.

Coming into the 2022 season, Pro Football Focus' Anthony Treash ranked Jackson as the No. 24 outside corner, putting him in the "good players with boom-or-bust tendencies" tier. The 6'0" defensive back didn't play up to expectations in 2021, and the back injury has limited his availability this year.

As a result, the secondary has been a mixed bag.

Although Washington is allowing just 214.0 passing yards per game to rank 16th in the NFL, its 99.2 opponent passer rating is the fifth-worst. The Commanders have also allowed 14 touchdown passes, which is tied for the fourth-most.

Even if there's a market for Jackson now, trading him might be easier said than done. The deadline is rapidly approaching, and any interested suitors may simply wait. Fox Sports' Ralph Vacchiano reported Monday some teams believed the Commanders would cut him if push came to shove.

Based on Fowler's report, nothing has changed on that front.

Jackson could be the biggest winner if he stays in Washington through the deadline. Assuming he's cut, he'd not only get his wish to leave the Commanders, but he'd also have the ability to pick his next destination.