LeBron James, Bronny Star in 'God of War Ragnarök' Trailer with Stiller, Travolta

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James and his son, Bronny James, were featured in a trailer for the upcoming video game God of War Ragnarök on Tuesday.

The James' were joined by actors John Travolta, Ben Stiller and their children in the PlayStation promotional clip:

LeBron has built a surefire Hall of Fame résumé that's put him in the conversation as one of the greatest basketball players in history with four NBA championships, four MVP awards and 18 All-Star selections, along with numerous other individual accolades.

While he's still chasing titles, there's another goal on his to-do list before he hangs up his jersey for the final time: playing alongside Bronny in the NBA.

"My last year will be played with my son," James told Jason Lloyd of The Athletic in February. "Wherever Bronny is at, that's where I'll be. I would do whatever it takes to play with my son for one year. It's not about the money at that point."

The 6'3'' guard is a 4-star prospect in the 2023 college basketball recruiting class, according to 247Sports' composite rankings. He'll be first eligible for the 2024 draft.

James' recent contract extension with the Los Angeles Lakers includes a player option for the 2024-25 season, meaning he'll have an opportunity to opt out and join whichever team drafts his son during the 2024 offseason if he's a one-and-done college player.

Meanwhile, God of War Ragnarök is the ninth edition in the God of War video game franchise, which debuted in 2005.

The single-player action game is scheduled for a Nov. 9 worldwide release on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.