Ranking the 5 Best Options for Jake Paul's Next Fight

Another circus has come and gone.

And the crossover empire created one of the most polarizing athletes in modern sport—social media giant Jake Paul—lives to fight another day.

The undisputed champion of the YouTube sensation-turned-boxer set, Paul reached another level of significance on Saturday night when he handled UFC legend Anderson Silva over eight compelling and entertaining rounds atop a pay-per-view card in metro Phoenix.

That Silva was 47 years old and had achieved little of significance in the ring was a mere footnote to the show, which was broadcast by Showtime's PPV arm, distributed for $59.99 plus tax and leaned heavily on the Brazilian's street cred as an octagonal boogeyman.

That said, Paul had to rally after some early adversity and managed to drop his foe in the final round to cement his unanimous victory on the scorecards and improve to 6-0 as a pro.

Now that he's done so, the focus turns toward his next trip to the big top and which of any number of possible co-stars he'll choose to join him in center ring. The B/R combat team surveyed the landscape and came up with five options that'd make varying levels of sense.

Scroll through to see what we came up with and drop a thought of your own in the comments.