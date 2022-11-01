The 1 Move Still Haunting Every NHL Team from the Past Five Years

24 of 32

Kavin Mistry/NHLI via Getty Images

This might be a controversial pick, and it is admittedly made entirely with the benefit of hindsight.

Peak Erik Karlsson is one of the NHL's best all-time defenseman. That is not hyperbole or exaggeration. He was an absolute monster during his prime years with the Ottawa Senators and probably got robbed of a couple of Norris Trophies on top of the two he did win.

When the Sharks acquired him prior to the 2018-19 season, it was supposed to help put them over the top and finally bring a Stanley Cup to northern California.

None of that has happened.

Karlsson has been limited by injuries, the Sharks have made the playoffs just one time since the trade (and do not seem to be close to returning anytime soon), and they ended up giving up a ton of valuable pieces that could have been a big part of their current rebuild. Even worse, Karlsson still counts $11.5 million against the cap for the next five years. Even though he has shown some signs of bouncing back, his age and contract (with a complete no-movement clause) are going to make trading him difficult as the Sharks' rebuild evolves.

Even if they can move him, they are almost certainly not going to get back anything close to the value they gave up to acquire him in the trade with Ottawa.

The two most significant pieces of that trade were Joshua Norris and a first-round pick that turned out to be the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 NHL draft (Tim Stützle). They are both cornerstones in Ottawa and look like emerging stars.

It is hard to fault the Sharks because these types of trades almost always work out for the team that is getting the superstar. At the time, it looked like an obvious move. But nobody could have foreseen Karlsson's rapid decline, the Sharks' organizational issues and just how well Norris and that draft pick were going to turn out for Ottawa.

This is one of those deals that was a great idea at the time but just did not work out.