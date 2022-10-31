Angelo Grose Among 4 Michigan State Players Suspended for Altercation vs. Michigan

Nic Antaya/Getty Images

The Michigan State Spartans lost more than just Saturday's game against the archrival Michigan Wolverines.

The postgame altercation between a number of Spartans and far fewer Wolverines made headlines, and Michigan State announced it suspended safety Angelo Grose, linebacker Itayvion Brown, cornerback Khary Crump and defensive end Zion Young.

Michigan State's announcement said it decided on the punishments "after reviewing the disturbing electronic evidence collected." It also said it is working with law enforcement to review the situation.

As Larry Lage of the Associated Press noted, the scuffle happened in the tunnel after the game, with social media posts capturing multiple Spartans getting physical with Michigan defensive back Ja'Den McBurrows. It's unclear at the moment what led to the altercation.

"I'm extremely saddened by this incident and the unacceptable behavior depicted by members of our football program," Michigan State president Samuel Stanley said. "On behalf of Michigan State University, my heartfelt apology to the University of Michigan and the student athletes who were injured.

"There is no provocation that could justify the behavior we are seeing on the videos. Rivalries can be intense but should never be violent."

Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker tweeted that there was "no excuse" for the incident:

"Two of our players were assaulted," Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh said. "I saw on the one video. Ten-on-one. It was pretty bad. It needs to be investigated."

Michigan State's announcement said the investigation is still ongoing even though it decided on the four suspensions.

The Spartans are 3-5 on the season and one of the most disappointing teams in the country after they went 11-2 last season and won the Peach Bowl against Pittsburgh. Next up is a road trip to face the 7-1 Illinois Fighting Illini, and they will presumably be without those players.

Grose is the most notable of the players who may be missing, as he has 53 tackles and four passes defended on the season. Young has 21 tackles and one sack.