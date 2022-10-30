X

    76ers' Joel Embiid Hyped for Staying Undefeated vs. Bulls with Clutch Game-Winning 3

    Erin WalshOctober 30, 2022

    The Philadelphia 76ers are inching closer to a .500 record following a 114-109 win over the Chicago Bulls on Saturday night at United Center, and the team can thank Joel Embiid for helping secure the victory.

    Embiid nailed the game-winning three-pointer with 18 seconds remaining to put Philly up 112-109 before Tobias Harris closed things out with two free throws to help the 76ers secure the victory.

    NBC Sports Philadelphia @NBCSPhilly

    Meanwhile in Chicago...<br><br>JOEL EMBIID. <a href="https://t.co/VwbB8LFJpu">pic.twitter.com/VwbB8LFJpu</a>

    Embiid finished the win with 25 points on 9-of-15 shooting, seven rebounds, four assists and one steal in 32 minutes.

    Following the win, the veteran big man was praised for not only pulling off the game-winning triple, but for remaining undefeated (12-0) against the Bulls in his career:

    Bryan Toporek @btoporek

    Joel Embiid is now a perfect 12-0 against the Bulls. <br><br>Poor <a href="https://twitter.com/msjnba?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@msjnba</a>.

    KENNY BEECHAM @KOT4Q

    Embiid really really hates Chicago

    Jake @Procis1on

    Embiid to the Bulls <a href="https://t.co/82vPYXkutL">pic.twitter.com/82vPYXkutL</a>

    Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry

    Joel Embiid does not lose to the Bulls

    Greg Williams @GregWilliams28

    The Bulls will never beat Joel Embiid, huh?

    Sean Barnard @Sean_Barnard1

    The defensive play from Embiid against DeMar DeRozan was as important as the three-pointer he hit to put the Sixers ahead<br><br>The Process is working his way back

    Sean Barnard @Sean_Barnard1

    Joel Embiid hits a 3 to give the Sixers the lead with 18.1 seconds remaining <br><br>Big time shot form the Big Fella

    Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

    And Joel Embiid then knocks down a triple to give Philadelphia a 112-109 lead late. Man, this guy is pretty good at basketball. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Sixers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Sixers</a>

    Embiid was ruled out of Friday's game against the Toronto Raptors with a knee injury, so fans were understandably ecstatic to have him back on the court against the Bulls.

    Entering Saturday's game, the five-time All-Star was averaging 27.6 points, 10 rebounds and 3.2 assists in five games while shooting 52.1 percent from the floor. Considering he's vital to the team's success, the Sixers need him healthy moving forward.

    The 76ers are now 3-4 on the season and will be back in action on Monday against the Washington Wizards.

