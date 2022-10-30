76ers' Joel Embiid Hyped for Staying Undefeated vs. Bulls with Clutch Game-Winning 3

Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers are inching closer to a .500 record following a 114-109 win over the Chicago Bulls on Saturday night at United Center, and the team can thank Joel Embiid for helping secure the victory.

Embiid nailed the game-winning three-pointer with 18 seconds remaining to put Philly up 112-109 before Tobias Harris closed things out with two free throws to help the 76ers secure the victory.

Embiid finished the win with 25 points on 9-of-15 shooting, seven rebounds, four assists and one steal in 32 minutes.

Following the win, the veteran big man was praised for not only pulling off the game-winning triple, but for remaining undefeated (12-0) against the Bulls in his career:

Embiid was ruled out of Friday's game against the Toronto Raptors with a knee injury, so fans were understandably ecstatic to have him back on the court against the Bulls.

Entering Saturday's game, the five-time All-Star was averaging 27.6 points, 10 rebounds and 3.2 assists in five games while shooting 52.1 percent from the floor. Considering he's vital to the team's success, the Sixers need him healthy moving forward.

The 76ers are now 3-4 on the season and will be back in action on Monday against the Washington Wizards.