    Josh Primo Released by Spurs; Guard Says He's Stepping Away to Focus on Mental Health

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIOctober 29, 2022

    San Antonio Spurs' Josh Primo runs up the court during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)
    AP Photo/Darren Abate

    The San Antonio Spurs have announced that they have waived guard Josh Primo, the No. 12 overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft.

    "It is our hope that, in the long run, this decision will serve the best interest of both the organization and Joshua," Spurs Sports & Entertainment CEO RC Buford said.

    Primo provided a statement to ESPN on the matter.

    Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

    Josh Primo statement to ESPN in the aftermath of his release from the Spurs tonight: <a href="https://t.co/H1n3k3IIcn">pic.twitter.com/H1n3k3IIcn</a>

    No members of the Spurs organization (including players) will be speaking further on the move at this time, per the team's remarks.

    The 19-year-old Primo averaged 5.8 points on 37.4 percent shooting and 2.3 rebounds in 19.3 minutes per game during his rookie season. He played in 50 games with 16 starts.

    This season, the former Alabama star averaged 7.0 points on 34.6 percent shooting, 4.5 assists and 3.3 rebounds over 23.3 minutes per game.

    He came off the bench for each of the Spurs' first four games but was listed as out on the injury report for San Antonio's most recent matchup, a 134-122 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday. ESPN's Tim MacMahon relayed the reason.

    Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon

    The Spurs were listing Josh Primo on the injury report as out due to “Left Glute; Soreness” <a href="https://t.co/RA9pZkeizu">https://t.co/RA9pZkeizu</a>

    ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Bobby Marks, Marc J. Spears of Andscape and Alex Kennedy of BasketballNews.com provided commentary on the situation.

    Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

    Josh Primo was the youngest player in the 2021 NBA Draft when selected 12th to the Spurs. His on-court development absolutely had the organization excited about his NBA future. Waiving Primo so abruptly without explanation is fairly unprecedented -- and jarring.

    Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

    Josh Primo is a great young talent. Scores easy. Just 19 years old. Spurs had been developing this kid. The small market Spurs don’t just drop a player like that unless something detrimental happened off the court. Not sure what. Coach Pop declined comment. Very odd situation.

    Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42

    It was just 2 weeks ago that San Antonio exercised the 3rd year (2023-24) team option for Josh Primo.<br><br>He is under contract for $4.1M and $4.3M.<br><br>He is eligible to be claimed with room or an exception but a team will have to do its diligence on why the 19-year old was waived.

    Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA

    NBA executives are very shocked by the Spurs’ decision to waive Josh Primo, and they wonder what could’ve happened behind the scenes. <br><br>“I’m sure there’s more to the story,” says one NBA general manager.

    Marks also added notes on the waiver claim order for added insight on the potential of Primo's next destination:

    Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42

    Waiver claim order is based on the final 2021-22 regular season standings.<br><br>That gets adjusted to the current standings starting on Dec. 1. <a href="https://t.co/fOHpdBJlWt">https://t.co/fOHpdBJlWt</a>

    The Houston Rockets finished with the worst record last year, followed by the Orlando Magic, Detroit Pistons, Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers to round out the top five.

    The Spurs' next game will be home on Saturday versus the Chicago Bulls.

