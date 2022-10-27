NFL Trade Rumors: Jaguars' Josh Allen Interests Teams After Robert Quinn Deal

Mike Carlson/Getty Images

The NFL trade market has been vibrant ahead of Tuesday's deadline, and teams continue to monitor potentially available pass-rushers.

That includes the Jacksonville Jaguars' Josh Allen, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler:

Allen, 25, has had a solid season, registering 19 tackles (five for loss), three sacks, 11 quarterback hits and two forced fumbles. The No. 7 pick in the 2019 draft has never quite matched the impact of his rookie season, when he posted 10.5 sacks, though he's still a dangerous presence off the edge.

The Jaguars picked up the fifth-year option on his rookie deal, so he's under contract through next season, which carries an $11.5 million salary.

While the Jaguars have started 2-5, they've shown real promise. Trading running back James Robinson may have put up a smoke signal around the NFL that the team was open for business, though that felt like dealing from a position of strength, with young talent Travis Etienne Jr. available at running back.

Trading Allen would come as a much bigger surprise. Pass-rusher is a far more premium position than running back, and the Jaguars have him under contract for one more season and seemingly could still come to terms on a long-term extension with the three-time defensive captain.

For a team that has struggled getting to the quarterback—the Jags are tied for 27th in the NFL with just 11 sacks—getting rid of an edge-rusher doesn't make a ton of sense unless they are punting on the season or the return is so great it's a deal they can't refuse.

Perhaps they will be blown away by an offer. But if not, keeping Allen makes more sense for the Jaguars.