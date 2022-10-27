X

    NFL Trade Rumors: Jaguars' Josh Allen Interests Teams After Robert Quinn Deal

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVOctober 27, 2022

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 23: Josh Allen #41 of the Jacksonville Jaguars runs out during introductions prior to a game against the New York Giants at TIAA Bank Field on October 23, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)
    Mike Carlson/Getty Images

    The NFL trade market has been vibrant ahead of Tuesday's deadline, and teams continue to monitor potentially available pass-rushers.

    That includes the Jacksonville Jaguars' Josh Allen, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler:

    Jeremy Fowler @JFowlerESPN

    The Robert Quinn trade brings pass-rusher into focus entering NFL trade deadline. Teams are assuming Panthers keep Brian Burns but are watching Bradley Chubb situation in Denver closely. Another name that has garnered interest from teams: Jacksonville's Josh Allen.

    Allen, 25, has had a solid season, registering 19 tackles (five for loss), three sacks, 11 quarterback hits and two forced fumbles. The No. 7 pick in the 2019 draft has never quite matched the impact of his rookie season, when he posted 10.5 sacks, though he's still a dangerous presence off the edge.

    The Jaguars picked up the fifth-year option on his rookie deal, so he's under contract through next season, which carries an $11.5 million salary.

    While the Jaguars have started 2-5, they've shown real promise. Trading running back James Robinson may have put up a smoke signal around the NFL that the team was open for business, though that felt like dealing from a position of strength, with young talent Travis Etienne Jr. available at running back.

    Trading Allen would come as a much bigger surprise. Pass-rusher is a far more premium position than running back, and the Jaguars have him under contract for one more season and seemingly could still come to terms on a long-term extension with the three-time defensive captain.

    Demetrius Harvey @Demetrius82

    You’re just creating a bigger need if you trade him. That’s probably the team’s least depth-filled position. Again, makes no sense to me. <br><br>They have an injury there too with Chaisson on IR. They’re last in sack % and would become a black hole in that metric if they did the trade

    For a team that has struggled getting to the quarterback—the Jags are tied for 27th in the NFL with just 11 sacks—getting rid of an edge-rusher doesn't make a ton of sense unless they are punting on the season or the return is so great it's a deal they can't refuse.

    Perhaps they will be blown away by an offer. But if not, keeping Allen makes more sense for the Jaguars.

