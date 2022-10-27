Grayson Murray out of PGA's Bermuda Championship After Injury in Scooter Accident

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Grayson Murray was forced to withdraw from the 2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship suffering injuries in a scooter accident on Tuesday, per Averee Dovsek of Golfweek.

Glenn Jones of NBC Sports Boston provided an initial look at the accident:

According to Dovsek, Murray collided with a vehicle while steering around a bend. He was transported to a hospital, where he received 50 stitches, including 25 on his face and 10 on his leg.

The golfer also believes he suffered ligament damage in his knee.

"Honestly, I'm pretty fortunate because the helmet saved me. If it wasn't for my knee and stitches in my left hand, I would try to play," Murray said of the accident. "It is nobody's fault. Riding on the opposite side of the road is already confusing and the roads in Bermuda are narrow and sketchy."

Tourists are not allowed to rent vehicles in Bermuda, leaving scooters as the best option to travel.

The Butterfield Bermuda Championship would have been Murray's first event of the 2022-23 PGA Tour season, ending last year with just one top-25 finish in 12 starts. He made the cut for the 2022 U.S. Open, but finished in 63rd at +18.

Since turning pro in 2015, the 29-year-old has one PGA Tour victory: the 2017 Barbasol Championship.

Alternate Johnson Wagner will take Murray's place in the Bermuda field.