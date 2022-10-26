Ava Raine, The Rock's Daughter, Makes WWE NXT Debut

Photo credit should read KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images

Ava Raine was revealed as the newest member of the Schism on Tuesday's edition of WWE NXT.

The 21-year-old is WWE legend and actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's eldest daughter, Simone Johnson.

On Tuesday, Raine had a chance to cut a promo after her long-awaited reveal.

"The love and acceptance The Schism has given me, defies any preconceived notions of who I’m supposed to be," Johnson said. "This family completes me. I am Ava Raine."

A mysterious figure in a red hood and yellow mask has appeared on NXT of late, and that person notably helped lay a trap for the Schism to attack Cameron Grimes.

Joe Gacy said on Halloween Havoc that the figure would soon be revealed, and that went down Tuesday to complete the group alongside Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid.

Johnson signed with WWE in Feb. 2020 and immediately went to the organization's performance center in Orlando, Florida.

She is now a fourth-generation wrestling superstar under the WWE umbrella. Her grandfather, Rocky Johnson, is a member of the WWE Hall of Fame and once won the tag team titles with Tony Atlas. Her great-grandfather, "High Chief" Peter Maivia, is also a WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2008 member.