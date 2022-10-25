Packers Trade Rumors: GB 'Actively Calling Around' NFL to Acquire WR Help

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers are looking for wide receiver help prior to the Nov. 1 trade deadline, per Jordan Schultz of The Score:

The 3-4 Packers are on a three-game losing streak. Their total of 18.3 points per game ranks 23rd in the league, and it is Green Bay's lowest PPG mark since 1992.

They traded away superstar wideout Davante Adams, who chose to play for the Las Vegas Raiders over the Packers despite receiving equal contract offers from both sides, per ESPN's Rob Demovsky.

Injuries have hit the unit, as Schultz noted. Dropped passes have also hindered them, with Allen Lazard and Romeo Doubs credited with four apiece thus far.

Lazard does lead the team with 340 receiving yards and four touchdowns, but the unit as a whole has been inconsistent.

As far as the team's personnel goes, quarterback Aaron Rodgers has publicly considered whether it's time for changes, pondering whether players on the bench should get a chance over others making mistakes on the field.

As far as the trade market goes, if the Packers wish to find someone on a rookie deal, they don't have to look further than Denver, home of a struggling 2-5 Broncos team with a pair of talented wideouts (Jerry Jeudy, KJ Hamler) on their first contracts. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the Broncos have received "multiple trade inquiries" about the duo.

One place the Packers can't look is Carolina, who is also off to a 2-5 start and has traded away running back Christian McCaffrey and wideout Robby Anderson.

DJ Moore's name was thrown out in speculative trade talks, but Schefter reported that Carolina has told teams it is not dealing him.

Elsewhere, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool is "not expected to be dealt," per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore wants a trade, but ESPN's Rich Cimini reported that the team is not considering one.

For now, the Packers will look to break their losing streak on Sunday evening, but it won't be easy against the AFC-leading Buffalo Bills on the road.